NFL Super Bowl history: Champions, MVPs, locations and more

Super Bowl LVI is set.

The Cincinnati Bengals will play the Los Angeles Rams for the championship. The Bengals are in search of their first Super Bowl title, and the Rams are looking for their second Super Bowl title.

This year’s game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. It’s the first time SoFi Stadium will host the game, and it’s the first time since 1993 the Super Bowl will be played in the Los Angeles area.

Before the two teams kick off Feb. 13, read below for a little history about the Super Bowl.

SUPER BOWL 2022: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE GAME

-

Multiple Super Bowl winners

Patriots (6)

Steelers (6)

Cowboys (5)

49ers (5)

Giants (4)

Packers (4)

Broncos (3)

Commanders/WFT/Redskins (3)

Raiders (3)

Buccaneers (2)

Chiefs (2)

Colts (2)

Dolphins (2)

Ravens (2)

Super Bowls

Super Bowl: LVI: TBD

Super Bowl LV: Buccaneers def. Chiefs, 31-7

Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs def. 49ers, 31-20

Super Bowl: LIII: Patriots def. Rams, 13-3

Super Bowl LII: Eagles def. Patriots, 41-33

Super Bowl LI: Patriots def. Falcons, 34-28

Super Bowl 50: Broncos def. Panthers, 24-10

Super Bowl XLIX: Patriots def. Seahawks, 28-24

Super Bowl XLVIII: Seahawks def. Broncos, 43-8

Super Bowl XLVII: Ravens def. 49ers, 34-31

Super Bowl XLVI: Giants def. Patriots, 21-17

Super Bowl XLV: Packers def. Steelers, 31-25

Super Bowl XLIV: Saints def. Colts, 31-25

Super Bowl XLIII: Steelers def. Cardinals, 27-23

Super Bowl XLII: Giants def. Patriots, 17-14

Super Bowl XLI: Colts def. Bears, 29-17

Super Bowl XL: Steelers def. Seahawks, 21-10

Super Bowl XXXIX: Patriots def. Eagles, 24-21

Super Bowl XXXVIII: Patriots def. Panthers, 32-29

Super Bowl XXXVII: Buccaneers def. Raiders, 46-21

Super Bowl XXXVI: Patriots def. Rams, 20-17

Super Bowl XXXV: Ravens def. Giants, 34-7

Super Bowl XXXIV: Rams def. Titans, 23-16

Super Bowl XXXIII: Broncos def. Falcons, 34-19

Super Bowl XXXII: Broncos def. Packers, 31-24

Super Bowl XXXI: Packers def. Patriots, 25-21

Super Bowl XXX: Cowboys def. Steelers, 27-17

Super Bowl XXIX: 49ers def. Chargers, 49-26

Super Bowl XXVIII: Cowboys def. Bills, 30-13

Super Bowl XXVII: Cowboys def. Bills, 52-17

Super Bowl XXVI: Redskins def. Bills, 37-24

Super Bowl XXV: Giants def. Bills, 20-19

Super Bowl XXIV: 49ers def. Broncos, 55-10

Super Bowl XXIII: 49ers def. Bengals, 20-16

Super Bowl XXII: Redskins def. Broncos 42-10

Super Bowl XXI: Giants def. Broncos, 39-20

Super Bowl XX: Bears def. Patriots, 46-10

Super Bowl XIX: 49ers def. Dolphins, 38-16

Super Bowl XVIII: Raiders def. Redskins, 38-9

Super Bowl XVII: Redskins def. Dolphins, 27-17

Super Bowl XVI: 49ers def. Bengals, 26-21

Super Bowl XV: Raiders def. Eagles, 27-10

Super Bowl XIV: Steelers def. Rams, 31-19

Super Bowl XIII: Steelers def. Cowboys, 35-31

Super Bowl XII: Cowboys def. Broncos, 27-10

Super Bowl XI: Raiders def. Vikings, 32-14

Super Bowl X: Steelers def. Cowboys, 16-6

Super Bowl IX: Steelers def. Vikings, 21-17

Super Bowl VIII: Dolphins def. Vikings, 24-7

Super Bowl VII: Dolphins def. Redskins, 14-7

Super Bowl VI: Cowboys def. Dolphins, 24-3

Super Bowl V: Colts def. Cowboys, 16-13

Super Bowl IV: Chiefs def. Vikings, 23-7

Super Bowl III: Jets def. Colts, 16-7

Super Bowl II: Packers def. Raiders, 33-14

Super Bowl I: Packers def. Chiefs, 35-10

-

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Multiple Super Bowl MVPs

Tom Brady (5)

Joe Montana (3)

Bart Starr (2)

Eli Manning (2)

Terry Bradshaw (2)

-

Super Bowl MVPs

Super Bowl: LVI: TBD

Super Bowl LV: Tom Brady, Buccaneers

Super Bowl LIV: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Super Bowl: LIII: Julian Edelman, Patriots

Super Bowl LII: Nick Foles, Eagles

Super Bowl LI: Tom Brady, Patriots

Super Bowl 50: Von Miller, Broncos

Super Bowl XLIX Tom Brady, Patriots

Super Bowl XLVIII: Malcolm Smith, Seahawks

Super Bowl XLVII: Joe Flacco, Ravens

Super Bowl XLVI: Eli Manning, Giants

Super Bowl XLV: Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Super Bowl XLIV: Drew Brees, Saints

Super Bowl XLIII: Santonio Holmes, Steelers

Super Bowl XLII: Eli Manning, Giants

Super Bowl XLI: Peyton Manning, Colts

Super Bowl XL: Hines Ward, Steelers

Super Bowl XXXIX: Deion Branch, Patriots

Super Bowl XXXVIII: Tom Brady, Patriots

Super Bowl XXXVII: Dexter Jackson, Buccaneers

Super Bowl XXXVI: Tom Brady, Patriots

Super Bowl XXXV: Ray Lewis, Ravens

Super Bowl XXXIV: Kurt Warner, Rams

Super Bowl XXXIII: John Elway, Broncos

Super Bowl XXXII: Terrell Davis, Broncos

Super Bowl XXXI: Desmond Howard, Packers

Super Bowl XXX: Larry Brown, Cowboys

Super Bowl XXIX: Steve Young, 49ers

Super Bowl XXVIII: Emmitt Smith, Cowboys

Super Bowl XXVII: Troy Aikman, Cowboys

Super Bowl XXVI: Mark Rypien, Redskins

Super Bowl XXV: Ottis Anderson, Giants

Super Bowl XXIV: Joe Montana, 49ers

Super Bowl XXIII: Jerry Rice, 49ers

Super Bowl XXII: Doug Williams, Redskins

Super Bowl XXI: Phil Simms, Giants

Super Bowl XX: Richard Dent, Bears

Super Bowl XIX: Joe Montana, 49ers

Super Bowl XVIII: Marcus Allen, Raiders

Super Bowl XVII: John Riggins, Redskins

Super Bowl XVI: Joe Montana, 49ers

Super Bowl XV: Jim Plunkett, Raiders

Super Bowl XIV: Terry Bradshaw, Steelers

Super Bowl XIII: Terry Bradshaw, Steelers

Super Bowl XII: Randy White & Harvey Martin, Cowboys

Super Bowl XI: Fred Biletnikoff, Raiders

Super Bowl X: Lynn Swann, Steelers

Super Bowl IX: Franco Harris, Steelers

Super Bowl VIII: Larry Csonka, Dolphins

Super Bowl VII: Jake Scott, Dolphins

Super Bowl VI: Roger Staubach, Cowboys

Super Bowl V: Chuck Howley, Cowboys

Super Bowl IV: Len Dawson, Chiefs

Super Bowl III: Joe Namath, Jets

Super Bowl II: Bart Starr, Packers

Super Bowl I: Bart Starr, Packers

-

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Super Bowl locations

Super Bowl: LVI: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Super Bowl LV: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Super Bowl LIV: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Super Bowl: LIII: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Super Bowl LII: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Super Bowl LI: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Super Bowl 50: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Super Bowl XLIX: University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Super Bowl XLVIII: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Super Bowl XLVII: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Super Bowl XLVI: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Super Bowl XLV: Cowboys Stadium, Arlington, TX

Super Bowl XLIV: Sun Life Stadium, Miami, FL

Super Bowl XLIII: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Super Bowl XLII: University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Super Bowl XLI: Dolphin Stadium, Miami, FL

Super Bowl XL: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Super Bowl XXXIX: ALLTEL Stadium, Jacksonville, FL

Super Bowl XXXVIII: Reliant Stadium, Houston, TX

Super Bowl XXXVII: Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego, CA

Super Bowl XXXVI: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Super Bowl XXXV: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Super Bowl XXXIV: Georgia Dome, Atlanta, FL

Super Bowl XXXIII: Pro Player Stadium, Miami, FL

Super Bowl XXXII: Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego, CA

Super Bowl XXXI: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, CA

Super Bowl XXX: Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, AZ

Super Bowl XXIX: Joe Robbie Stadium, Miami, FL

Super Bowl XXVIII: Georgia Dome, Atlanta, Ga

Super Bowl XXVII: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

Super Bowl XXVI: Metrodome, Minneapolis, MN

Super Bowl XXV: Tampa Stadium, Tampa, FL

Super Bowl XXIV: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Super Bowl XXIII: Joe Robbie Stadium, Miami, FL

Super Bowl XXII: Jack Murphy Stadium, San Diego, CA

Super Bowl XXI: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

Super Bowl XX: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Super Bowl XIX: Stanford Stadium, Stanford, CA

Super Bowl XVIII: Tampa Stadium, Tampa, FL

Super Bowl XVII: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

Super Bowl XVI: Pontiac Silverdome, Pontiac, MI

Super Bowl XV: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, CA

Super Bowl XIV: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

Super Bowl XIII: Orange Bowl, Miami, FL

Super Bowl XII: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Super Bowl XI: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

Super Bowl X: Orange Bowl, Miami, FL

Super Bowl IX: Tulane Stadium, New Orleans, CA

Super Bowl VIII: Rice Stadium, Houston, TX

Super Bowl VII: Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA

Super Bowl VI: Tulane Stadium, New Orleans, CA

Super Bowl V: Orange Bowl, Miami, FL

Super Bowl IV: Tulane Stadium, New Orleans, LA

Super Bowl III: Orange Bowl, Miami, FL

Super Bowl II: Orange Bowl, Miami, FL

Super Bowl I: Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA