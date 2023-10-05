Morgan State homecoming football game canceled after campus shooting

The Morgan State Bears have canceled their homecoming football game against Stony Brook on Saturday following the shooting that took place on campus Tuesday evening.

The shooting left five victims, four of whom are students at the university, with non-life-threatening injuries.

"The Morgan State athletics department announced today (Oct. 4) the Bears' homecoming football game vs. Stony Brook scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7 has been canceled," MSU Athletics communications said.

WHAT COLLEGE FOOTBALL FANS LEARNED FROM A FUN WEEK 5

Morgan State President David K. Wilson said Wednesday that Saturday’s game had been postponed along with the MSU 39th Annual Homecoming Gala.

"Today, we unfortunately find ourselves navigating this tragic event during a time at which we should be celebrating our National Treasure during Homecoming," Wilson wrote. "Please understand that the safety of our campus is of the utmost importance and our resolve in ensuring that we have a secure campus is paramount."

Wilson said it was the first time that all activities around homecoming have been either canceled or postponed, and it is unclear whether the game against Stony Brook will be rescheduled.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Morgan State’s next game of the 2023 college football season will be against North Carolina Central on Oct. 19.

All classes have also been canceled for the remainder of the week.

"We have also decided to cancel all of our classes and activities for the remainder of the week, and instead, we will implement campus-wide programming geared toward the well-being of our university community," Wilson said in a Wednesday evening video.

As of Thursday morning, authorities had not made any arrests in the shooting that took place on MSU's campus as students, alumni and families were celebrating homecoming festivities.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Baltimore police released a video Wednesday night where four unidentified people described as persons of interest in connection with the shooting can be seen walking across a grassy area. The video then skips to a later time and three of the four people are seen walking in the opposite direction across the same area.

Fox News’ Elizabeth Pritchett contributed to this report.