Morgan State homecoming football game canceled after campus shooting

Morgan State will play North Carolina Central on Oct. 19

Joe Morgan By Joe Morgan Fox News
Published
The Morgan State Bears have canceled their homecoming football game against Stony Brook on Saturday following the shooting that took place on campus Tuesday evening. 

The shooting left five victims, four of whom are students at the university, with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Morgan State University Police Chief Lance Hatcher speaks at a press confernece

Morgan State University Police Chief Lance Hatcher speaks at a news conference after a shooting on campus, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Baltimore. The shooting came amid homecoming week celebrations and prompted an hours-long lockdown of the historically Black college. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

"The Morgan State athletics department announced today (Oct. 4) the Bears' homecoming football game vs. Stony Brook scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7 has been canceled," MSU Athletics communications said.  

Morgan State President David K. Wilson said Wednesday that Saturday’s game had been postponed along with the MSU 39th Annual Homecoming Gala. 

"Today, we unfortunately find ourselves navigating this tragic event during a time at which we should be celebrating our National Treasure during Homecoming," Wilson wrote. "Please understand that the safety of our campus is of the utmost importance and our resolve in ensuring that we have a secure campus is paramount."

Wilson said it was the first time that all activities around homecoming have been either canceled or postponed, and it is unclear whether the game against Stony Brook will be rescheduled. 

Morgan State quarterback Carson Baker thows a pass

Akron linebacker Antavious Fish closes in on Morgan State quarterback Carson Baker, Sept. 9, 2023. (Jeff Lange/USA Today Network)

Morgan State’s next game of the 2023 college football season will be against North Carolina Central on Oct. 19. 

All classes have also been canceled for the remainder of the week. 

"We have also decided to cancel all of our classes and activities for the remainder of the week, and instead, we will implement campus-wide programming geared toward the well-being of our university community," Wilson said in a Wednesday evening video. 

As of Thursday morning, authorities had not made any arrests in the shooting that took place on MSU's campus as students, alumni and families were celebrating homecoming festivities.

Police block off Morgan State University entrance

Police block off the entrance to Morgan State University as they respond to a shooting Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Baltimore police released a video Wednesday night where four unidentified people described as persons of interest in connection with the shooting can be seen walking across a grassy area. The video then skips to a later time and three of the four people are seen walking in the opposite direction across the same area. 

