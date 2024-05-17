Expand / Collapse search
The PGA Championship

Moment Scottie Scheffler arrested caught on video: 'He's going to jail'

Scheffler made his tee time after the arrest

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
WATCH: Scottie Scheffler arrested before PGA Championship Video

WATCH: Scottie Scheffler arrested before PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler was arrested before the second round of the PGA Championship. ESPN's Jeff Darlington captured the video.

ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington captured video showing the moment Scottie Scheffler was arrested as he tried to head for Valhalla Golf Course for the second round of the PGA Championship.

The video showed Scheffler in handcuffs and being led to a police vehicle.

Scheffler being led away in handcuffs

In this still image made from video provided by ESPN, Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is escorted by police after being handcuffed near Valhalla Golf Club, site of the PGA Championship golf tournament, early Friday, May 17, 2024. (ESPN via AP)

ESPN reported that Scheffler drove past a police officer in his SUV with markings on the door indicating that it was a PGA Championship vehicle. The officer screamed at him to stop and then attached himself to the car until Scheffler stopped his vehicle about 10 yards later. Darlington characterized it as a "misunderstanding with traffic flow" as authorities were investigating a traffic fatality earlier in the morning.

"Scheffler was then walked over to the police car, placed in the back, in handcuffs, very stunned about what was happening, looked toward me as he was in those handcuffs and said, ‘Please help me,’" Darlington said on ESPN’s "SportsCenter." "He very clearly did not know what was happening in the situation. It moved very quickly, very rapidly, very aggressively."

Scottie Scheffler walks

Scottie Scheffler talks with Wyndham Clark on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Matt York)

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER BOOKED INTO KENTUCKY JAIL BEFORE PGA CHAMPIONSHIP AFTER INCIDENT

An officer told Darlington, "Right now, he’s going to jail."

"He’s going to jail, and there ain’t nothing you can do about it," the officer added.

Scheffler was booked into the Louisville Department of Corrections later Friday. He was charged with second-degree assault of a police officer (a felony), criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from an officer directing traffic.

Scottie Scheffler warms up

Scottie Scheffler warms up before the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Matt York)

He made it back to Valhalla for his tee time and birdied the 10th hole – the first hole of his day.

