Moment Scottie Scheffler arrested caught on video: 'He's going to jail'

ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington captured video showing the moment Scottie Scheffler was arrested as he tried to head for Valhalla Golf Course for the second round of the PGA Championship.

The video showed Scheffler in handcuffs and being led to a police vehicle.

ESPN reported that Scheffler drove past a police officer in his SUV with markings on the door indicating that it was a PGA Championship vehicle. The officer screamed at him to stop and then attached himself to the car until Scheffler stopped his vehicle about 10 yards later. Darlington characterized it as a "misunderstanding with traffic flow" as authorities were investigating a traffic fatality earlier in the morning.

"Scheffler was then walked over to the police car, placed in the back, in handcuffs, very stunned about what was happening, looked toward me as he was in those handcuffs and said, ‘Please help me,’" Darlington said on ESPN’s "SportsCenter." "He very clearly did not know what was happening in the situation. It moved very quickly, very rapidly, very aggressively."

An officer told Darlington, "Right now, he’s going to jail."

"He’s going to jail, and there ain’t nothing you can do about it," the officer added.

Scheffler was booked into the Louisville Department of Corrections later Friday. He was charged with second-degree assault of a police officer (a felony), criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from an officer directing traffic.

He made it back to Valhalla for his tee time and birdied the 10th hole – the first hole of his day.