Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

The PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler tees off for PGA Championship's 2nd round after arrest

Scheffler faces a few charges over the incident

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Golf star Scottie Scheffler detained at PGA Championship after traffic incident Video

Golf star Scottie Scheffler detained at PGA Championship after traffic incident

'Fox & Friends First' co-host Todd Piro provides details after Scheffler reportedly drove around a police barricade in an apparent misunderstanding outside Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky.

Scottie Scheffler teed off from the 10th hole in the second round of the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Course in Kentucky hours after he was arrested.

As his name was announced and he stepped toward the tee box, Scheffler received a raucous round of applause.

Scheffler got back to the course less than an hour before his tee time. He was tied for 12th at the start of the second round and released a statement. His first stroke hit just off of the fairway.

"This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers. It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do," he said. "I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Scottie Scheffler warms up

Scottie Scheffler warms up before the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Louisville, Ky.  (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

"Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning. It truly puts everything in perspective."

He was with Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman.

"Just a wild morning, man," Harman told ESPN’s Marty Smith.

ESPN reported that Scheffler drove past a police officer in his SUV with markings on the door indicating it was a PGA Championship vehicle. The officer screamed at him to stop and then attached himself to the car until Scheffler stopped his vehicle about 10 yards later. ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington characterized it as a "misunderstanding with traffic flow" as authorities were investigating a traffic fatality earlier in the morning.

"Scheffler was then walked over to the police car, placed in the back, in handcuffs, very stunned about what was happening, looked toward me as he was in those handcuffs and said, ‘Please help me,’" Darlington said on ESPN’s "SportsCenter." "He very clearly did not know what was happening in the situation. It moved very quickly, very rapidly, very aggressively."

Scottie Scheffler booking photo

Scottie Scheffler booked into Kentucky jail on May 17, 2024. (Louisville Department of Corrections)

XANDER SCHAUFFELE'S 9-UNDER START MAKES PGA CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

"Right now, he’s going to jail," one officer at the scene told Darlington. "He’s going to jail and there ain’t nothing you can do about it."

Scheffler was booked into the Louisville Department of Corrections later Friday. He was charged with second-degree assault of a police officer (a felony), criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from an officer directing traffic.

Scheffler was coming off of four victories in the last five tournaments, including a second Masters title. He was home in Dallas the last three weeks waiting for the birth of his first child, which occurred on May 8.

Scottie Scheffler on 12

Scottie Scheffler hits a drive at the 12th hole during the first round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 16, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Xander Schauffele had the lead after the first round. He was 9-under par. Sahith Theegala, Tony Finau and Mark Hubbard were tied for second place at 6-under par.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.