MLB World Series droughts: Some 2021 postseason teams looking to snap title-less streaks

The MLB Postseason will feature the top teams in baseball and some of the most storied franchises in the sport’s history.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will have a chance to defend their World Series title from last year, which was won during the coronavirus pandemic in a shortened season. The Dodgers will have to beat the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League wild-card game to advance to the division series.

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are also vying for a World Series as well. They are meeting against each other in the American League wild-card game.

Here’s the last time each of this year’s playoff teams last won a World Series.

Los Angeles Dodgers – 1 Year

Los Angeles finished the 2021 season with a record of 106-56. They will get a chance to defend their World Series title but need to get out of the wild-card game first. The Dodgers won their seventh World Series last season.

Boston Red Sox – 3 Years

It’s only been three years since the Red Sox won their last title. Alex Cora was the manager at the time and he returned to the team after a year away over the team’s own cheating scandal and the reverberations from when Cora was with the Houston Astros. Boston also needs to get out of the wild card to have a legitimate shot.

Houston Astros – 4 Years

The Astros are making their fifth consecutive postseason appearance after winning the AL West division. The team nearly got to the World Series last year but lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in seven games in the American League Championship Series. The team last won the title in 2017.

San Francisco Giants – 7 Years

This year’s San Francisco Giants team is far removed from the days of its dynasty in the early 2010s. But in 2021, the team won the NL West and finished with the best record in baseball. Buster Posey will look to win another ring and the team’s first since 2014.

St. Louis Cardinals – 10 Years

The Cardinals are back in the postseason after two consecutive disappointing exits. St. Louis rode a 17-game winning streak to get into the wild-card picture. It’s been a decade since they won their last World Series. The team has 11 championships to their name.

New York Yankees – 12 Years

The Yankees went an entire decade without winning a World Series. The expectations were high going into 2021 but they had to settle for a wild-card spot. New York will need to beat the Red Sox to get into the division series.

Chicago White Sox – 16 Years

The White Sox have fielded their best team in years. Chicago won the AL Central division for the first time since 2008. The team won the World Series in 2005 after a long drought. The team has a rematch of the ’05 World Series against the Astros in the division series.

Tampa Bay Rays – 23 Years

The Rays are the best team in the American League and won another division title. The team has appeared in two World Series since entering MLB as an expansion team in 1998.

Atlanta Braves – 26 Years

The Braves were among the top teams in the 1990s before running into the New York Yankees in the World Series for a few years. The Braves last won it all in 1995 despite going consecutive years winning the NL East. Atlanta is back in the playoffs and has a division series matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee Brewers – 52 Years

Speaking of the Brewers, they have the longest World Series title drought of all the current postseason teams. They’ve only been to the World Series one time since entering MLB in 1969 as the Seattle Pilots – that was in 1982. Milwaukee won the NL Central, but a World Series appearance is going to be a tough task.