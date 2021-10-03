Yankees, Red Sox need late-game heroics to advance to AL wild-card game

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox won their final games of the 2021 season to clinch spots in the single-elimination American League wild-card game.

It took the Yankees until the very end to put a run on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Rougned Odor singled to start the bottom of the ninth inning, and Tyler Wade pinch-ran for him. Wade moved to second base on a Gleyber Torres sacrifce fly. An Anthony Rizzo single moved Wade to third base while Rizzo took second on an errant throw to the catcher.

With two runners on, the Rays chose to pitch to Aaron Judge. The lumbering outfielder hit a liner off the mound, and it was enough for Wade to race home and score the game-winning run.

The Red Sox needed to come back from a 5-1 deficit against the Washington Nationals.

Rafael Devers provided the heroics in the top of the ninth. With Kyle Schwarber on base, Devers hit a go-ahead home run, and Boston won 7-5. It was Devers’ 38th home run of the season, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

The results nullified any hopes of the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners making the playoffs.

New York and Boston will now meet in the American League wild-card game Tuesday at Boston's Fenway Park at 8 p.m. ET.

The Yankees recently swept the Red Sox to help get them here.