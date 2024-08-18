Expand / Collapse search
MLB

MLB umpire goes viral after ‘Seinfeld’ character Kramer is spotted on shirt underneath uniform

MLB fans were loving the moment when Hoye's undershirt was discovered

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Whenever headlines revolve around MLB umpires this season, it’s usually not for anything good as they likely pertain to some bad calls on the baseball diamond. 

However, the crew chief for the Atlanta Braves-Los Angeles Angels matchup on Saturday night, James Hoye, is gaining some popularity for a special undershirt that was spotted during the game. 

Beneath Hoye’s MLB umpire uniform was a T-shirt with beloved "Seinfield" character Cosmo Kramer on it. 

James Hoye looks on field

Umpire James Hoye during the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Tigers on June 24, 2024, at Comerica Park in Detroit. (Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The undershirt was spotted during the broadcast when umpires were reviewing a home run hit by Braves utility man Whit Merrifield.

"That’s Kramer on his shirt," play-by-play announcer Wayne Randazzo said immediately when he saw it on the broadcast. "Look at that. A picture of Kramer on his shirt."

Randazzo’s partner in the booth, Mark Gubicza, quickly acknowledged him. 

"It’s Cosmo Kramer!" he said. 

"That’s unbelievable," Randazzo continued. "What a sequence we just saw."

Social media went into a frenzy when they saw the undershirt on Hoye. 

James Hoye speaks with Craig Counsel

Craig Counsell of the Chicago Cubs argues with umpire James Hoye during the eighth inning against the Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 29, 2024, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

"Absolutely love this!" one X user commented. 

"He’s out there and loving every minute of it," another said, referencing one of Michael Richards’ famous lines as Kramer from the show. 

Hoye has been an umpire in the league for quite some time, making his debut in 2003. He is highly respected among his peers, having been a part of two World Series crews in 2019 and 2022, while also being the home plate umpire and crew chief for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game.

James Hoye points on field

Umpire James Hoye points to the dugout during the game between the Orioles and the Oakland Athletics at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 26, 2024, in Baltimore. (G Fiume/Getty Images)

But those umpiring accomplishments may be overlooked now by MLB fans, who will now always remember that Hoye, like many of them, is a huge "Seinfeld" fan. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.