MLB considering forcing starting pitchers to stay in game longer: report

One more major change could be coming to Major League Baseball, and this one may get the support from the purists.

The league went through unprecedented rule changes entering the 2023 season, including the pitch timer, and all have been rousing successes in MLB's goal to improve pace of play.

But one issue that remains in Major League Baseball is the lack of time a starting pitcher spends on the mound.

Starters this season are currently averaging just over five innings per game, barely enough to qualify for a win. In Triple-A, that number is down to around four innings.

So, ESPN reported on Thursday that Major League Baseball is considering forcing starters, with caveats, to stay in the game for at least six innings.

There do need to be exceptions, though, as it would be tough to leave a pitcher out there to give up 20 runs because he needs to throw six innings.

But ESPN noted that exceptions include if he allows four or more earned runs, has thrown 100 pitches or if he's injured.

Last season, only 44 pitchers qualified for the ERA title (one inning per team game, essentially 162 innings). The year before, it was 45, and in 2021, the number was down to 39.

Even just five years ago, 61 pitchers qualified, and 10 seasons ago, it was up to 88.

Gerrit Cole led the majors with 216.0 innings pitched last season. Nobody has thrown 230.0 since David Price in 2016, and you have to go back to 2011 to find somebody who threw 250 in a season (that was Justin Verlander).

And for the history buffs out there, Steve Carlton was the last pitcher to throw 300 innings in a season, back in 1980.

ESPN noted that, like other rule changes, such a process would have to begin in the minor leagues because pitchers would have to begin training to actually last longer in games rather than throwing as hard as they can, which inevitably turns into injury.

There are currently 59 pitchers qualified for this year's ERA title.

