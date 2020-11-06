MLB Free Agency 2020-21: Trevor Bauer, George Springer lead top available players this offseason

The 2020 MLB season came and went, and just like that the free agency period has gotten underway.

There aren’t megastars on the free-agent list like the last two seasons. Teams looking to upgrade their lineups or pitching staffs won’t need to pay more than $250 million for the top pitchers or upward of $300 million for a top hitter -- like the deals Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg, Anthony Rendon and Bryce Harper received in the last two free agency periods.

This year’s crop of free agents includes solid hitters and pitchers who will make a serious impact on teams. It may not be overwhelming, but each of the top free agents can impact wins and losses during the 2021 season.

Read below for a list of the top 10 free agents this offseason, the positions they play and their potential destinations.

10). HA-SEONG KIM

POSITION: Shortstop

DESTINATIONS: Rangers, Indians, Giants, Brewers, Red Sox

SUMMARY: Ha-Seong Kim is the top international prospect on the free-agent list. The shortstop got his career started as an 18-year-old in the Korean Baseball Organization.

In 2020, Kim hit .308 with 30 home runs and 109 RBI. It’s the perfect time for him to jump to the majors given the focus on home runs instead of base hits. But he is one of the rare players who can hit for contact and power and any team would be lucky to have someone like that in their lineup.

9). LIAM HENDRIKS

POSITION: Right-handed pitcher

DESTINATIONS: Phillies, Yankees, Cubs

SUMMARY: Liam Hendriks has been one of the best relievers in baseball for quite some time. Over the last five seasons with the Athletics, Hendriks has recorded a 3.08 ERA and an 11.4 K/9 ratio. He had a 1.78 ERA in 25 1/3 innings with 37 strikeouts. He only allowed 14 hits in total during the shortened season. Hendriks may command some significant money given his effectiveness.

8). MASAHIRO TANAKA

POSITION: Right-handed pitcher

DESTINATIONS: Yankees, Japan

SUMMARY: It’s not expected that Masahiro Tanaka leaves the Yankees in the offseason. The two-time All-Star has had Tommy John surgery in the past. He’s pitched for the Yankees from 2014 to 2020, but with New York’s rotation in disarray who knows whether Tanaka could be a casualty in a potential restructure. He had a 3.56 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 10 starts.

7). DIDI GREGORIUS

POSITION: Shortstop

DESTINATIONS: Reds, Angels, Phillies

SUMMARY: Didi Gregorius joined the Phillies on a one-year deal and was reunited with Joe Girardi. But his return to Philadelphia is not guaranteed. He hit .284 with 10 home runs in 60 games last season. The Phillies missed the playoffs. He could find a new home somewhere else for his age-31 season and beyond.

6). MARCUS STROMAN

POSITION: Right-handed pitcher

DESTINATIONS: Angels, Phillies, White Sox

SUMMARY: Marcus Stroman opted out of the 2020 season with the Mets and basically became a free agent earlier than expected. The last time we saw Stroman pitch was last year in blue and orange pinstripes. He had a 3.77 ERA in 11 games with the Mets. He will definitely be looked at as a rotation booster on any team he decides to go to.

5). D.J. LEMAHIEU

POSITION: Infielder

DESTINATIONS: Red, Sox, Blue Jays, Yankees

SUMMARY: D.J. LeMahieu was an MVP candidate again during the 2020 season. He has proved to be one of the most crucial Yankees signings in recent memory. It could be a reason why New York brings him back for 2021 and beyond. He won the AL batting title in 2020 with a .364 averaged. He also hit 10 home runs and recorded a league-leading 1.011 OPS.

4). MARCELL OZUNA

POSITION: Outfielder

DESTINATIONS: Nationals, Rangers, White Sox, Braves

SUMMARY: Marcell Ozuna didn’t get the deal he wanted last year but this year could be different. Ozuna led the National League with 18 home runs and 56 RBI in 60 games for the Braves. He could add some pop to any lineup he joins and there are plenty of teams that could use him.

3). GEORGE SPRINGER

POSITION: Outfielder

DESTINATIONS: White Sox, Yankees, Mets, Astros

SUMMARY: George Springer is the best outfielder on the free-agent market. He was a top pick of the Astros in 2011 and won a World Series with the team. He’s been a very good player for a long time. In 2020, he hit .265 with 14 home runs in the shortened season. He reportedly might not want to return to the Astros.

2). J.T. REALMUTO

POSITION: Catcher

DESTINATIONS: Mets, Phillies

SUMMARY: J.T. Realmuto was traded by the Marlins to the Phillies because of the possibility of his contract costing the team a pretty penny in the future. The time has come. He’s the best catching prospect on the market as someone who can hit and play defense. He only played in 47 games last season. He hit .266 with 11 home runs.

1). TREVOR BAUER

POSITION: Right-handed pitcher

DESTINATIONS: Dodgers, Yankees, Mets, Reds, Padres, Braves, Blue Jays, Astros

SUMMARY: Trevor Bauer is the best starting pitcher on the market. He has proven to be a top-of-the-line starter in the league and came into his own during the 2020 season. Bauer led the National League with a 1.73 ERA and two complete games. He also had 100 strikeouts.