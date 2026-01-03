MLB team unaware of status of players currently in Venezuela amid US military strikes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Milwaukee Brewers say they are unaware of the statuses of several players currently in Venezuela after the U.S. military conducted strikes on the country and and took President Nicolás Maduro into custody.

Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold revealed the team is currently unaware of the status of the players in a statement Saturday.

"We don’t have much info at the moment but are trying to follow up," Arnold said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "We know the airports have been shut down but not much beyond that."

The team's players currently in Venezuela include star outfielder Jackson Chourio, infielder Andruw Monasterio and catcher Jeferson Quero, per the outlet.

The U.S. military's recent strike comes amid targeting of alleged drug-smuggling boats in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.

Forces carried out a "large scale strike" in Venezuela early Saturday morning and took Venezuelan President Maduro and his wife into custody, President Donald Trump confirmed.

The president wrote on Truth Social that the operation was successful and Maduro and his wife were "captured and flown out of the country." Trump said the operation was conducted with U.S. law enforcement.

At least seven explosions could be heard in Venezuela’s capital city of Caracas early Saturday morning, according to The Associated Press, and low-flying aircraft were seen flying over Caracas at about 2 a.m. local time. The helicopters seen flying over Caracas were part of the U.S. Army's 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, known as the "Night Stalkers."

The Venezuelan government said in a statement that "the civilian and military localities of the city of Caracas, capital of the Republic, and the states of Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira" were impacted by the attack.

The statement also accused the U.S. of committing a "very serious military aggression" against Venezuela and carrying out "imperialist aggression."

"The objective of this attack is none other than to seize Venezuela's strategic resources, particularly its oil and minerals, attempting to break the Nation's political independence by force," the Government of Venezuela said in a statement. "They will not succeed. After more than two hundred years of independence, the people and their legitimate Government remain steadfast in defense of sovereignty and the inalienable right to decide their own destiny."

Fox News Digital's Michael Sinkewicz and Lucas Y. Tomlinson contributed to this report.