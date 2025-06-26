Expand / Collapse search
Oakland Athletics

MLB rookie credits popular video game for early success

Athletics' Jacob Wilson has the 2nd-best batting average in MLB

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
Athletics’ rookie shortstop Jacob Wilson has taken the big leagues by storm.

Wilson, 23, has a .347 batting average and nine home runs in 76 games this season. The shortstop’s batting average is second in MLB behind New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge (.361) and has the second lowest strikeout-rate in baseball at 6.8%.

The rising star said he believes that one of the key factors to his success is the video game, Fortnite.

Jacob Wilson looks on

Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson, #5, before the game against the Houston Astros at Sutter Health Park on June 17, 2025 in West Sacramento, California. (Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images)

"Kids are going to love this one. Parents are going to hate me. I am a big believer in video games," Wilson told ESPN

"It's fast decision-making strategy. I think that gets me ready for the game, because when you're in the box, you have to process a lot."

Wilson credits the video game for helping him train his decision-making. 

"There's some days where I'll wake up, and I'll play video games, and then I'll go to the field, and I'll have a good day. Some days I won't play and don't see the ball well. I think it really helps me train kind of the decision-making that I have to make six, seven hours later at the baseball field," Wilson said. 

Jacob Wilson in action

Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson, #5, throws the ball to first base for an out during the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Sutter Health Park on June 20, 2025 in West Sacramento, California. (Sergio Estrada-Imagn ImagesSergio Estrada-Imagn Images)

The Athletics shortstop is currently the favorite to win American League Rookie of the Year with his strong play. 

With the help of Fortnite, Wilson’s play might land him in the All-Star game next month in Atlanta

While Wilson might attribute some of his success to Fortnite, a lot of his success in the big leagues comes from an abundance of talent. Jacob is the son of Jack Wilson, who spent 12 seasons in Major League Baseball and made the NL All-Star team in 2004 with the Pittsburgh Pirates

Jack said he thinks video games can help with hand-eye coordination. 

Jacob Wilson looks on

Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson, #5, hits a single during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Sutter Health Park on June 19, 2025 in West Sacramento, California. (Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images)

"I do believe in the hand-eye coordination that video games give -- as long as you do your homework," Jack told ESPN. "Kids, if you're reading, do your homework."

Jacob will look to continue his strong season when the Athletics (33-49) play the Detroit Tigers (50-31) on Thursday at 1:10 p.m. ET. 

