Cincinnati Reds
MLB legend backs Pete Rose's Hall of Fame candidacy

The Reds are set to open a sportsbook at Great American Ballpark this year

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The sports world has embraced gambling as several U.S. states legalized the practice and with that have come questions about Pete Rose’s eligibility in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Rose was banned from enshrinement in Cooperstown after it was revealed he gambled on games while he was a player-manager for the Cincinnati Reds. He admitted to it in 2004, but with sportsbooks becoming prevalent at MLB stadiums, the possibility of reversing Rose’s ban has been up for debate.

Closeup of Cincinnati Reds Pete Rose, #14, during game versus the Philadelphia Phillies at Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati. (John Iacono /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

The all-time hit king gained support from Hall of Famer Rod Carew.

"It has gone too far and it’s hypocritical," Carew said in a tweet responding about sports gambling. "How can you keep Pete Rose out and have a sportsbook at the Reds stadium??"

The Reds are set to open an MGM sportsbook at Great American Ballpark in 2023. Ohio legalized sports gambling at the start of the year.

Hall of Fame player Rod Carew looks on in the Minnesota Twins dugout during the interleague game against the Washington Nationals at Target Field on Sept. 10, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

"If they can embrace gambling to the level of putting it in the stadium they can forgive Pete and recognize him for the Great he is. That’s the point," Carew added in a separate tweet.

Rose placed a bet on the Reds to win the 2023 World Series as Ohio celebrated the opening of legalized sports gambling in the state.

A one-time MVP award-winner, Rose holds the MLB record for most career hits (4,256), which he amassed over his 24-year big league career.

Nicknamed "Charlie Hustle" for his ferocious style of play, Rose spent the bulk of his career (19 years) playing for the Reds, with stops along the way for the Philadelphia Phillies and Montreal Expos. 

Cincinnati Reds great Pete Rose is honored, along with his teammates from the 1976 World Series Championship team, prior to the start of the game between the Cincinnati Reds and the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park on June 24, 2016 in Cincinnati. (Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Rose also holds the MLB all-time records for games played (3,562), plate appearances (15,890) and at-bats (14,053). 

