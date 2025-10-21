Expand / Collapse search
Indiana Fever

Miss USA contestant sports Caitlin Clark-inspired outfit during pageant 'with pride'

'In 49 states it’s just basketball, but this is #INDIANA'

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Miss Indiana sports Caitlin Clark-inspired outfit Video

Miss Indiana sports Caitlin Clark-inspired outfit

Sydney Shrewsbury, who was named Miss Indiana in April, sports a Caitlin Clark-inspired outfit as she competes in the Miss USA pageant this week. (Credit: Maya Martin)

Caitlin Clark has found her way to the beauty pageant stage — sort of.

Sydney Shrewsbury was crowned Miss Indiana on April 5, putting herself in the running to be crowned "Miss USA" this week.

As part of her efforts, she represented the Indiana Fever superstar with a Clark-inspired outfit in the state costume portion of the event.

Miss Indiana in Caitlin Clark outfit

Sydney Shrewsbury, representing Indiana in the Miss USA pageant, donned a Caitlin Clark-themed costume for the event. (S92 Photography)

Shrewsbury donned a black glittered bandeau with Clark’s No. 22 and "INDIANA" written on both her top and shorts, paired with knee-high white heels and a black cape with a basketball net attached. To top it all off, she carried a black-and-gold glittered basketball, similar to the color scheme of Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes.

"Reppin Ms. Clark & the Hoosier state with pride!!" Shrewsbury wrote on Instagram showing off the outfit.

Ahead of the state costume show, Shrewsbury posted a photo of herself in a shirt that read, "Everyone watches women's sports." 

Caitlin Clark photos playing for the Indiana Fever and Iowa Hawkeyes

Caitlin Clark has become a household name since her college days. (Luke Hales/Getty Images; Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

"In 49 states it’s just basketball, but this is #INDIANA," Shrewsbury captioned her photo.

"Indiana proudly claims several basketball legends including Caitlin Clark, Larry Bird, Reggie Miller, and Tyrese Halliburton. From the free throw line to the Miss USA stage, Indiana doesn’t just play the game—it defines it," Shrewsbury said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Caitlin Clark plays to the crowd

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark (22) gestures to the crowd during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Boston. (Michael Dwyer/AP Photo)

The pageant will take place on Friday at 8 p.m. ET in Rena, Nevada.

