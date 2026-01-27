New Netflix documentary explores how the 'Miracle on Ice' united America in 1980

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The story of the "Miracle on Ice" is about to be told in a way it never has been before.

Netflix is releasing its documentary, "Miracle: The Boys of '80," on Friday. It will feature never-before-seen footage of Team USA as they geared up to face the vaunted Soviets en route to a quest for gold that seemed unimaginable in the beginning.

"This is one of those indelible moments, indelible stories that it feels like if you could bring it back to life and reframe it in a fresh way, it would have resonance no matter when you do it," film co-director Max Gershberg said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

It's not called the "Miracle on Ice" for no reason. But Gershberg and fellow co-director Jake Rogal knew it was important to tap into the younger generation who may not realize this was not just a hockey game. The game was played in the midst of the Cold War with sky-high global tensions, and the directors want everyone to remember that.

"I don't think it's meant to be overtly political, but I think there's real power in a moment like this that was so transcendent and unifying for a country. Whether you were a hockey fan or not, whoever you were, whatever your background, whatever region of the country you were from, this was a moment when the country was really downtrodden, and they needed something, and I think there's real power in that," Gershberg said.

"It’s really important, especially for younger generations who don’t know the story that well. They need to understand that," added Rogal, who also directed Netflix's "The Last Dance" and, alongside Gershberg, "Court of Gold." "But it's rare now that you have a moment that you can rally around. And so, I think it's hard for people who are probably 20 years and younger to understand what that felt like because of social media and everyone's watching things at different times.

"Back then, this was one moment that everyone was watching. Everyone was rallying around. So I think it's important to show people what that was like and what it's like to kind of come together and have that one moment. Knowing where America was at the time, it’s important to understand it needed this moment. This moment was important to everybody, whether you worked in construction or whether you worked in finance, this was something everyone was rallying around. And I think it's important to understand where the country was in order to emphasize that point."

Gershberg and Rogal both noted that nowadays, too often Americans come together in the wake of tragedy. But Feb. 22, 1980, was a time when Americans came together to celebrate an accomplishment.

"Certainly today, we're not immune to disagreeing about anything and everything and feeling some discord in our society. So I think it's just fun and uplifting to see that a moment like this is possible," Gershberg said. "This is just an iconic, indelible moment in American cultural history. And whether you're a hockey fan or not, we want people to see it in a new light, to enjoy it, to learn, again, in new vivid detail about who these guys were. They were boys back then playing this mighty, invincible Soviet team. And hopefully it'll just, whether you know this story or not, it'll animate it in an exciting way for you."

"Just the ability to rally around a positive moment, it really doesn't happen anymore. Something good happens and people just tear it down. And I think to see there was a time when something good happened and everyone was excited about it, and that's it. There was no digging up people's Twitter history or seeing who said what in the past. It was just like, this thing that was cool happened and meant a lot to us, and we all felt that. I think that's cool to see it again because it doesn't happen anymore," Rogal said.

"And I think that makes it pretty special."

