Anti-ICE protests erupt in Milan ahead of Winter Olympics over planned agent deployment

Anti-ICE protests have reached the site of next week's Winter Olympics.

Hundreds of demonstrators were in Milan on Saturday amid the announcement that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents would be deployed at this year's Games. U.S. Embassy officials told The Associated Press on Tuesday that ICE agents would support diplomatic security details and would not run any immigration enforcement operations.

"Obviously, ICE does not conduct immigration enforcement operations in foreign countries," the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.

But that did not stop the protests at Piazza XXV Aprile.

"No thank you, from Minnesota to the world, at the side of anyone who fights for human rights," a banner read, according to The Associated Press. Another read, "Ice only in Spritz."

Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said ICE would not be welcome in the city as he cited images of masked agents in Minneapolis. Milan is set to host most of the events during the Olympics starting on Feb. 6.

"This is a militia that kills, a militia that enters into the homes of people, signing their own permission slips. It is clear they are not welcome in Milan, without a doubt," Sala told RTL Radio 102 before ICE’s reported security involvement was revealed.

However, Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said Saturday that while he did not have information that ICE would be at the Olympics, he did not "see what the problem would be," according to the ANSA news agency.

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are slated to be in attendance for the opening ceremony.

