Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Olympics

Anti-ICE protests erupt in Milan ahead of Winter Olympics over planned agent deployment

'Obviously, ICE does not conduct immigration enforcement operations in foreign countries,' DHS said earlier this week

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 30 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 30

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Anti-ICE protests have reached the site of next week's Winter Olympics.

Hundreds of demonstrators were in Milan on Saturday amid the announcement that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents would be deployed at this year's Games. U.S. Embassy officials told The Associated Press on Tuesday that ICE agents would support diplomatic security details and would not run any immigration enforcement operations.

"Obviously, ICE does not conduct immigration enforcement operations in foreign countries," the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

No Ice sign in Milan

People take part in an Anti-ICE demonstration, ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026.  (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

But that did not stop the protests at Piazza XXV Aprile.

"No thank you, from Minnesota to the world, at the side of anyone who fights for human rights," a banner read, according to The Associated Press. Another read, "Ice only in Spritz."

Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said ICE would not be welcome in the city as he cited images of masked agents in Minneapolis. Milan is set to host most of the events during the Olympics starting on Feb. 6.

Anti-ICE protest Milan

People take part in an Anti-ICE demonstration, ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026.  (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

OLYMPIAN SHA'CARRI RICHARDSON PLEADS WITH OFFICER TO ‘WORK WITH ME’ DURING SPEEDING ARREST: ‘I’M BEGGING YOU’

"This is a militia that kills, a militia that enters into the homes of people, signing their own permission slips. It is clear they are not welcome in Milan, without a doubt," Sala told RTL Radio 102 before ICE’s reported security involvement was revealed.

However, Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said Saturday that while he did not have information that ICE would be at the Olympics, he did not "see what the problem would be," according to the ANSA news agency.

Milan protest

People take part in an Anti-ICE demonstration, ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026.  (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are slated to be in attendance for the opening ceremony.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Close modal

Continue