Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns' mother passes away due to coronavirus, family spokesperson says

Minnesota Timberwolves’ star Karl-Anthony Towns’ mother, Jacqueline Towns, passed away on Monday due to complications as a result of the coronavirus, according to a statement from a Towns family spokesperson.

“Jackie, as she was affectionately known among family and friends, had been battling the virus for more than a month when she succumbed on April 13,” the statement read. “Jackie was many things to many people -- a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength; a fiery, caring, and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met. Her passion was palpable and her energy will never be replaced.”

Towns’ father, Karl Sr., also contracted the coronavirus, but he was able to recover, according to the statement put out by the Timberwolves.

“The Towns family is extremely grateful for the outpouring of love and support they have received during this very difficult time,” the statement read. “They would like to thank the medical warriors at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and JFK Medical Center, who fought for Jackie day in and day out.”

The family has requested privacy during the time of mourning, according to the statement.

Many NBA players across the league tested positive for the virus, including Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz, Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics, and Brooklyn Nets’ star Kevin Durant, all of whom were able to recover.