UTEP fullback recovering from coronavirus: 'I’m finally coming out on the other side of this'

UTEP fullback Forest McKee announced Sunday he has tested positive for coronavirus and gave an update on his recovery process as he dealt with the illness.

McKee, who was a junior last season, made his diagnosis public in a tweet. He said he was feeling better and was expected to make a full recovery after being diagnosed last week.

“To everyone who may or may not know, last Friday I tested positive for COVID-19. It’s been [a whirlwind] of emotions, but I’m finally coming out on the other side of this.

“It’s been over a week [since] finding out about my test results, I’m feeling better and expected to make a full recovery. I just wanted to take the time and express how thankful I am for everyone that reached out to me for well wishes. Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, loved ones, and medical professionals that have went through this with me every step of the way. I appreciate all of you more than y’all could ever imagine! And could not have done it without you.”

McKee played in all 12 games last season but only has gotten a minimal amount of opportunities to generate offense for the Miners.

He had two rushing yards on one attempt last season. He also had one catch for 40 yards.