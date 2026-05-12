Miles Robinson hoping to be named to first US national team for World Cup: 'Would mean so much'

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Miles Robinson knows his worth as a center-back, and he's confident he can make an impact for the United States men's national team in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Of course, it's not up to Robinson to decide if he's worthy enough for this year's U.S. roster.

That's the job of USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino, who will lead his first World Cup for the Stars and Stripes. But he knows what Robinson brings to the table, as he was a part of the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup roster last summer.

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Robinson won’t know his fate until May 26, but while he focuses on the present with his FC Cincinnati club during this Major League Soccer season, he’s still thinking about what it could mean to be a part of his first World Cup of his career.

"It would mean so much. I think it’s one of those things where I envisioned myself like when I was seven, watching the World Cup or whatever. I almost like dreamed I could do, but I never really believed it. Then, next thing you know, I’m actually playing for the national team and things like that," he told Fox News Digital, while highlighting his partnership with Bounty.

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"So, for it to actually happen would be this whole full-circle moment that I’ll make sure I’ll tell other kids that I really just believed in myself and I think that’s the type of thought process that can get people much farther than they really can imagine. It’s just that deep sense of belief within yourself and grounding yourself in love. It can really go a long way."

Belief in one’s self was tested for Robinson after he suffered a ruptured left Achilles in May 2022 — just one month before potentially participating in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. It was widely expected that he would be a part of former head coach Gregg Berhalter’s roster, but during a game against the Chicago Fire, he suffered the injury that forced him out.

It was a rough time for Robinson, as one might expect. But it also pushed him down a road that forced mental and physical fortitude. Now, he believes that made him a better player, and person, than ever before.

One prepared for this World Cup moment four years later.

"I think in those tough moments, you learn the most about yourself," he explained. "I definitely learned a lot about just kind of overcoming struggles, on and off the field. I think it was a tough moment for me, but I grounded myself in gratitude and being so grateful for my friends and family who supported me, and my teammates who wished good things upon me and my leg and things like that.

"Then, I recognized it was me versus me. It’s not about anything else. I just wanted to continue to get better and improve just for me rather than for anything else or anyone else. That’s when I definitely took that next step in my career and my development as a player and as a person."

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Healthy and hungry, Robinson is gunning for that USMNT roster, but he also understands being in the present until May 26. That includes focusing on FC Cincinnati’s game against Inter Miami, the team that bounced them from last year’s MLS Playoffs, on Wednesday night at home.

"Every game’s an opportunity to show yourself, but also to get better and improve. For Miami and Cincinnati, Miami kicked us out of the playoffs last year, so we got that kinda bitter taste in our mouth,"he said. "For us, it’s focusing on how we play, how we press and if we do that, it should be a great game. In the back of our minds, it’s the future, but we’re trying to focus in on the present."

While Robinson, and the rest of the USMNT hopefuls, focus on the present with their respective clubs, they are also sitting in suspense like the rest of soccer fans in hopes they hear their names called to represent their country in the biggest tournament in the world.

"I’m just grateful to be in this situation, potentially on the roster," Robinson admitted. "I’m just trying to chip away. I’m healthy. …In general, I’m just grateful and I’m excited for sure because I know this summer’s going to be amazing."

CLEANING UP WITH BOUNTY

One way that Robinson can get his mind off the potential USMNT roster is by grilling in his spare time on his Cincinnati deck. It’s a passion of his to whip up some grub for his teammates, friends and family, but the more that come, the more chance of a mess happening.

Robinson partnered with Bounty, the American paper towel brand, to preach about the right way of cleaning messes up, whether it be at home, or tailgating before a match.

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"The biggest mess I probably ever cleaned up, recently I was grilling on my deck and I had a beverage that spilled and there was glass and beverage everywhere," he revealed. "Gladly, I had Bounty and one sheet swiped it all away. It was all good, honestly.

"Sometimes, have to clean up some mistakes from my teammates and Bounty hooked it up with this sponsorship, so I’m proud to be a part with them because they’re always cleaning up messes as well."

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