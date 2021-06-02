Mike Marshall, screwball-pitching reliever who won Cy Young Award, dead at 78

Mike Marshall, the first relief pitcher to win a Cy Young Award, died Monday. He was 78.

He had been receiving hospice care at his home in Zephyrhills, Fla., his daughter Rebekah told the Dodgers. She did not give a cause of death.

Marshall ,ade his first appearance in the majors with the Detroit Tigers in 1967 but didn’t start to really hit his stride until the middle of his career when he was with the Montreal Expos. He later become known for his screwball pitch and his ability to seemingly play day after day without being tired.

In 1973, he appeared in a major league-leading 92 games and recorded a 2.66 ERA with 124 strikeouts and 31 saves. He finished second in National League Cy Young Award voting that season.

He would join the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1974. He led the league by appearing in 106 games and finished 83 of those games, recording 21 saves. He won the Cy Young award that year over teammates Andy Messersmith and Don Sutton and Atlanta Braves star Phil Niekro.

He also finished third in National League MVP voting in 1974 behind teammate Steve Garvey and St. Louis Cardinals legend Lou Brock.

Marshall played 14 years in the majors, most of which were played on the Expos.

He also played for the Minnesota Twins, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Houston Astros and Seattle Pilots along with the Dodgers and Tigers.

He still holds the American League record for games pitched in a season with 90 for the Twins in 1979.

He is survived by his wife, Erica. His first wife, Nancy, died April 30 at age 78. The couple had daughters Deborah, Rebekah and Kerry.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.