Michigan's Warde Manuel admits feeling 'betrayed' amid Sherrone Moore's 'inappropriate relationship' fallout

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel is speaking out as a wide-ranging review of the football program unfolds following Sherrone Moore's dismissal.

Last year, an investigation determined Moore was involved in an "inappropriate relationship with a staff member." It was later revealed that Moore's former assistant was part of the relationship. The fallout from the scandal ultimately left Michigan's top athletics official feeling "betrayed."

"I felt betrayed. It’s the best word that I can use," Manuel told the Detroit News.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Manuel said the situation struck a personal chord and had broader consequences for those around the program.

"It was personal, but it was also, I want to emphasize, for so many people that were affected by it. … There are a lot of people who claim to be callous, who say, ‘Oh, you should have fired him when the rumor was there.’ But you can’t just fire people on rumors with no evidence. So when the evidence was presented, it was a sense of betrayal and hurt for everybody who was going to be involved with a decision."

FORMER MICHIGAN COACH SHERRONE MOORE RECEIVES PUNISHMENT FROM STALKING CASE STEMMING FROM FIRING

Manuel seemed to dodge questions about who initiated the investigation — whether it was his decision or that of the Board of Regents. He also pushed back on how it has been portrayed, defending the program’s broader culture.

"I was fine if that was the direction that they wanted to go," Warde Manuel said. "What I haven’t appreciated … is in the context of an investigation into the culture here. However people want to couch it, what I want is people to understand that 99.9% of the people here are doing things the right way. … We’ve had our issues and we’re not perfect, and I don’t know any organization that’s without issues and people issues."

Amid speculation about his own role, Manuel pushed back on the idea that he is under investigation.

"That’s not how I see it, no. Listen, it’s easy for people to say, well, Warde’s the leader, and therefore this is not just a review, this is an investigation of what the leader has done. That’s not, to me, what I’m going to be taking away from this. … And I’m not claiming that I can’t be better. … We’ve had our issues, and we deal with them, and we try to improve every time."

Manuel declined to weigh in on Sherrone Moore’s sentencing, instead voicing support and expressing hope that everyone can move forward.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I want Sherrone to get through this and to move forward for him and his family, and so I don’t have a reaction to the sentencing itself, more of a reaction to him as a person. ... I want him and everyone who’s affected to be able to get through it, to move forward, and to learn from it and to be better. That’s the way I think about it. I don’t judge any of the outcomes or the things that he’s going through."

Moore faced up to five years in prison on home invasion and stalking charges after his dismissal from Michigan. He avoided prison after pleading to lesser charges and was ordered to have no contact with his former assistant.

Kyle Whittingham left Utah to replace Moore as Michigan’s head coach.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.