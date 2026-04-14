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Michigan Wolverines

Former Michigan coach Sherrone Moore receives punishment from stalking case stemming from firing

The former Wolverines head coach was placed on 18 months' probation and ordered to pay just over $1,000 in fines

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
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Sherrone Moore avoided jail time Tuesday stemming from an alleged stalking incident after getting fired from the University of Michigan.

The disgraced former Wolverines head coach was fired in December after an investigation revealed an inappropriate relationship with a staffer. Soon after the firing, he was jailed after allegedly breaking into the staffer’s house and threatening to kill himself.

Moore was placed on 18 months' probation and ordered to pay just over $1,000 in fines. He also must continue mental health treatment and may not use alcohol or marijuana, may not have any weapons, and was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim.

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Kelli Moore walking with her husband Sherrone Moore and attorney Ellen Michaels outside a courthouse

Kelli Moore, left, walks with her husband former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore, and his attorney Ellen Michaels at the 14A-1 District Court in Ann Arbor on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Mandi Wright/USA TODAY NETWORK)

In the Ann Arbor courtroom, Moore thanked his wife, Kelli, for her support while stating that he took the process "very seriously."

"There is a certain irony in a lot of this - the person quite frankly, Mr. Moore, who is saving you from the full wrath of this court is the one you betrayed," Judge Cedric Simpson said to the former coach. "I don’t know where your wife, Kelli, finds her strength.

"When all the circumstances are happening and they’re happening to her and she’s absorbing them in real time, she does not once lose her focus. She not once bats an eye to sort of doubt you. She not once wants something terrible to happen for you.

"As I listen to the terror in her voice that day, I don’t think there would be anybody in the world ... that would’ve blamed her given the circumstances if she said ‘I don’t care.' That’s not what she did. ... She was going to tell the police to do this to try to find him. She said something remarkable — ‘Tell him I love him and to come home.'"

Former University of Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore being sworn in with attorney Ellen Michaels in court

Former University of Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore, left, is sworn in with his attorney Ellen Michaelsat right before he takes a plea in front of Judge J. Cedric Simpson at the 14A-1 District Court in Ann Arbor on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Mandi Wright/USA TODAY NETWORK)

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Prosecutors accused Moore of contacting the staffer via phone calls and texts after the breakup, prompting the woman to contact the University of Michigan and cooperate in its investigation. Moore was subsequently fired from his position as head football coach, which prosecutors said prompted him to show up at her home.

Moore then allegedly "barged" his way into the residence, grabbed a butter knife and a pair of kitchen scissors and began threatening his own life. According to prosecutors, Moore allegedly told the staffer, "My blood is on your hands" and "You ruined my life."

Moore pleaded no contest to two misdemeanors later in the day to resolve the felony criminal case.

Kelli called 911 over concerns that her husband was "going to hurt himself" after getting "fired from his job."

Moore and the alleged victim had an "intimate relationship for a number of years," a prosecutor said during an initial hearing shortly after his arrest.

Moore went 16-8 as Michigan's head coach — 8-5 in Year One, 7-3 last season. He missed a pair of games due to a suspension from a sign-stealing investigation.

Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore leading team onto football field

Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore leads his team onto the field prior to the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Nov. 29, 2025. (The Columbus Dispatch)

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Moore replaced Jim Harbaugh after the team completed a 15-0 season en route to a national championship. Moore was the offensive coordinator of that squad.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj and Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.

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