Michigan Wolverines

Sherrone Moore still under investigation, no charging decisions expected soon, prosecutor’s office says

Moore was placed into custody Wednesday shortly after firing

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Fired Michigan football coach jailed after shocking dismissal Video

Fired Michigan football coach jailed after shocking dismissal

Todd Piro reports on the University of Michigan's dismissal of head football coach Sherrone Moore amid claims of an inappropriate relationship.

After being taken into custody Wednesday night, it appears Sherrone Moore will remain in jail for the foreseeable future.

The former Michigan head coach "remains under active investigation by law enforcement," and potential charges are not expected to be announced until at least Friday, officials told Fox News Digital.

"Mr. Moore remains in custody at the Washtenaw County Jail. As this remains an active investigation, we are unable to comment further at this time, but our office will provide an update once a decision on charges is made," the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office said.

Sherrone Moore

Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore stands on the sideline prior to a game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.  (Kevin Jairaj/Imagn Images)

Moore was fired Wednesday, and the University of Michigan quickly announced it found credible evidence of an "inappropriate relationship" with a staffer. Shortly after, he was booked into the Michigan jail.

"The conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior," athletic director Warde Manuel said.

Sherrone Moore after Ohio State game

Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore leaves the field following the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Nov. 29, 2025.  (Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images)

WHO IS SHERRONE MOORE? NATIONAL CHAMPION COACH'S STUNNING DOWNFALL FROM MICHIGAN ENDS IN JAILING

Following news of the police investigation, the University of Michigan athletic department told Fox News Digital it "cannot comment on personnel matters" and had "nothing to share beyond the initial statement."

Pittsfield police said they responded to a home as part of an assault investigation. Police said a suspect was taken into custody and that the incident does not appear to be random. Police said the suspect was lodged in the Washtenaw County Jail pending review of charges by the Washtenaw County prosecutor.

Moore got married in 2015, and he and his wife have three daughters.

Sherrone Moore during a Michigan game

Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore leads the team off the field after warm-ups before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium on Nov. 22, 2025 in College Park, Maryland.  (G Fiume/Getty Images)

Francis Xavier "Biff" Poggi was named interim head coach and will be on the sidelines when Michigan takes on Texas in the Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31. Earlier this season, Poggi took over for Moore during his suspension.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

