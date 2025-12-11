Sherrone Moore still under investigation, no charging decisions expected soon, prosecutor’s office says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After being taken into custody Wednesday night, it appears Sherrone Moore will remain in jail for the foreseeable future.

The former Michigan head coach "remains under active investigation by law enforcement," and potential charges are not expected to be announced until at least Friday, officials told Fox News Digital.

"Mr. Moore remains in custody at the Washtenaw County Jail. As this remains an active investigation, we are unable to comment further at this time, but our office will provide an update once a decision on charges is made," the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office said.

Moore was fired Wednesday, and the University of Michigan quickly announced it found credible evidence of an "inappropriate relationship" with a staffer. Shortly after, he was booked into the Michigan jail.

"The conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior," athletic director Warde Manuel said.

Following news of the police investigation, the University of Michigan athletic department told Fox News Digital it "cannot comment on personnel matters" and had "nothing to share beyond the initial statement."

Pittsfield police said they responded to a home as part of an assault investigation. Police said a suspect was taken into custody and that the incident does not appear to be random. Police said the suspect was lodged in the Washtenaw County Jail pending review of charges by the Washtenaw County prosecutor.

Moore got married in 2015, and he and his wife have three daughters.

Francis Xavier "Biff" Poggi was named interim head coach and will be on the sidelines when Michigan takes on Texas in the Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31. Earlier this season, Poggi took over for Moore during his suspension.

