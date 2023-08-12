Expand / Collapse search
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's suspension falls through; he's likely to coach all season: report

Harbaugh and the NCAA were discussing a four-game ban

Ryan Morik
Ryan Morik
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh had been suspended four games for alleged NCAA violations.

The punishment was reportedly a "negotiated resolution," but that deal has reportedly fallen through.

Yahoo Sports says the NCAA's Committee of Infractions declined the deal, and Harbaugh is now expected to coach the entire season.

Jim Harbaugh after Big 10 title

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates after the Big 10 championship game against the Purdue Boilermakers Dec. 3, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.  (Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The new report does not mean Harbaugh is out of the woods. Yahoo Sports notes that the case will "almost certainly" carry into next offseason.

But it looks like Harbaugh will be on the sidelines Sept. 2 against East Carolina.

The Athletic originally reported that Harbaugh also committed four Level II violations.

Harbaugh was accused of providing "false or misleading information" to investigators regarding impermissible contact with recruits during NCAA-mandated dead periods. 

Jim Harbaugh talks to the media

Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines speaks to the press after a game against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium Oct. 29, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich.  (Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

4 MORE IOWA STATE FOOTBALL PLAYERS HIT WITH GAMBLING CHARGES; 3 FACE PERMANENT INELIGIBILITY: REPORT

Harbaugh is returning for his ninth season in Ann Arbor after reported discussions with the Carolina Panthers this offseason for an NFL return. He also met with the Minnesota Vikings last year, which he described as a "one-time thing."

Harbaugh is 51-17 since joining Michigan in 2015. Including his stops at Stanford and the University of San Diego, his college head coaching record is 74-25. During his four seasons with the 49ers, he went 44-19-1, making three straight NFC championships and reaching Super Bowl XLVII, which he lost to his brother, John, and the Baltimore Ravens.

Jim Harbaugh at the 2021 Orange Bowl

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh during the Capital One Orange Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs Dec. 31, 2021, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.  (David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Wolverines, despite back-to-back Big Ten titles, have lost six straight bowl games under Harbaugh. They fell to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinals in the Fiesta Bowl. It was their second straight CFP appearance after winning back-to-back Big Ten titles.