Michigan Wolverines
Published

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh facing 4-game suspension: report

Harbaugh was reportedly hit with a Level I violation earlier this year

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 25 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 25

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is set to be handed down a punishment stemming from his reported violations that came to light earlier this year.

Harbaugh is likely to be suspended four games, which seems to be an agreed number between Harbaugh and the NCAA, ESPN reported.

The "negotiated resolution" is reportedly tied to a recruiting investigation where Harbaugh was hit with a Level I violation, the most serious, for not cooperating with NCAA enforcement.

Jim Harbaugh talks to the media

Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Wolverines speaks to the press after the Michigan State Spartans game on Oct. 29, 2022, in Ann Arbor. (Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

The Athletic originally reported that Harbaugh also committed four Level II violations.

The school was not able to confirm the suspension.

"We are continuing to work cooperatively with the NCAA staff on an enforcement matter," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement to The Associated Press. "At this time, we cannot comment further on any aspect of the matter."

Harbaugh was said to provide "false or misleading information" to investigators regarding impermissible contact with recruits during NCAA-mandated dead periods. 

Michigan opens its season against East Carolina, UNLV, Bowling Green and Rutgers, with all four being home games. If the four-game suspension is upheld, Harbaugh would be eligible to return on Sept. 30 at Nebraska.

Michigan head Jim Harbaugh after beating Hawaii

Coach Jim Harbaugh after the Wolverines beat the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors 56-10 on Sept. 10, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

However, Harbaugh would be forced to miss practices as well.

Harbaugh is returning for his ninth season in Ann Arbor after reported discussions with the Carolina Panthers this offseason for an NFL return. He also met with the Minnesota Vikings last year, which he described as a "one-time thing."

Harbaugh is 51-17 since joining Michigan in 2015. Including his stops at Stanford and the University of San Diego, his college head coaching record is 74-25. During his four seasons with the 49ers, he went 44-19-1, making three straight NFC championships and Super Bowl XLVII, which he lost to his brother, John, and the Baltimore Ravens.

Jim Harbaugh at warmups

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh during warmups before the Maryland Terrapins game. (Terrance Williams for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The Wolverines, despite back-to-back Big Ten titles, have lost six straight bowl games under Harbaugh. They fell to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinals in the Fiesta Bowl. It was their second-straight CFP appearance after winning back-to-back Big Ten titles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.