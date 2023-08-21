Michigan's Jim Harbaugh to serve school-imposed 3-game suspension: reports

The Michigan Wolverines have imposed a three-game suspension for head football coach Jim Harbaugh following alleged recruited violations by the program, according to multiple reports.

Michigan, ranked No. 2 in the country to start the college football season, won’t have Harbaugh on the sideline against East Carolina to open the year next Saturday at the Big House.

He'll also be absent from games against UNLV and Bowling Green.

Barring any other discipline, Harbaugh would return for the team’s fourth game of the season against Rutgers at home Sept. 23.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The university was considering a self-imposed suspension after a resolution between Harbaugh and the NCAA was rejected by the Committee on Infractions earlier this month.

Though the self-imposed punishment is expected to help the situation, the Committee on Infractions previously rejected a four-game suspension resolution between Harbaugh and the NCAA. So it’s likely this case hasn't been put to rest.

MICHIGAN COACH JIM HARBAUGH'S SUSPENSION FALLS THROUGH; HE'S LIKELY TO COACH ALL SEASON: REPORT

Yahoo Sports noted that the case will "almost certainly" carry into next offseason after learning the resolution fell through.

The Athletic originally reported Harbaugh was accused of four Level II violations and a Level I violation for allegedly providing "false or misleading information" to investigators regarding impermissible contact with recruits during NCAA-mandated dead periods.

Violations also include the alleged use of a defensive analyst for on-field coaching activities, which is against rules.

Harbaugh is returning for his ninth season in Ann Arbor after reported discussions with the Carolina Panthers this offseason for an NFL return. He also met with the Minnesota Vikings last year, which he described as a "one-time thing."

Harbaugh has gone 51-17 since taking over the Wolverines in 2015. His collegiate coaching record is 74-25 all time, which includes stops at Stanford and the University of San Diego.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Wolverines, despite back-to-back Big Ten titles, have lost six straight bowl games under Harbaugh. They fell to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinals in the Fiesta Bowl, the team’s second straight CFP appearance after winning back-to-back Big Ten titles.