Michigan fires offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell despite team's upset win over Ohio State

The Michigan Wolverines pulled off a massive upset on the road Saturday, beating Ohio State to continue their recent dominance in the rivalry.

Despite the win, Michigan made a big coaching change.

Kirk Campbell, the Wolverines’ offensive coordinator, was fired by head coach Sherrone Moore Tuesday.

The university released a statement, saying Moore would conduct a national search to find Campbell’s replacement.

"After a thorough assessment of our offense, I made the decision to relieve Kirk Campbell of his duties and move in a different direction," Moore said in the statement. "This was a decision that I felt was in the best interest of our football program. I want to thank Kirk for his hard work and dedication to the university, Michigan Football and our student-athletes. I wish him well in his future coaching endeavors."

Tight ends coach Steve Casula will serve as interim offensive coordinator for the remainder of the season, the statement said.

The Wolverines’ offense struggled after winning the national championship and the departure of Jim Harbaugh as head coach. Moore was Harbaugh's offensive coordinator.

Michigan did lose key offensive players, including quarterback J.J. McCarthy, running back Blake Corum and receiver Roman Wilson. But the team is 7-5 after 12 games.

The Wolverines are near the bottom of the NCAA in yards per game, sitting at 128th out of 134 FBS schools. They are also 125th in first downs per game and 111th in points.

The Wolverines scored just one touchdown in the win Saturday against Ohio State’s defense, which is one of the best in the country.

Campbell worked his way through the Wolverines’ ranks, becoming the team’s quarterbacks coach in 2023 during the national championship run. When Moore took over as head coach after Harbaugh joined the Los Angeles Chargers, Campbell was quickly promoted again, but he only lasted one season.

Michigan will look to make a big hire for this role, especially considering the commitment flip of quarterback Bryce Underwood, the Michigan native who is first overall in the Class of 2025 prospect rankings.

