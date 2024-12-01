Fox News Digital Sports' college football winners and losers: Week 14

College football fans called the final week of the 2024 regular season "hate week" because of the number of rivalry games that were scheduled across the nation on Friday and Saturday.

Nobody could have expected the handful of fights that broke out between teams because of their rivals planting a flag in the middle of their field. It started with the end of the Michigan-Ohio State game, it continued with the North Carolina-North Carolina State game and ended with Florida-Florida State. Even Arizona State got in on the action as a Sun Devils player planted a pitchfork in the middle of the Wildcats’ field.

Tensions running high was a bit of an understatement.

There were plenty of winners and losers through the weekend. Let’s take a look at who has earned those titles.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Winners

South Carolina: The Gamecocks keep rolling thanks to a win over Clemson late in the fourth quarter. This team is playing its best right now, and the win over the Tigers keeps them in the conversation for a potential playoff berth. Even though it will be tough for them to sneak in during the final rankings, Shane Beamer has put his team in position for one more round of chaos next weekend. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers has been a dynamic force during this winning streak, and his future is bright. Big win over Dabo Swinney.

Syracuse: Talk about causing chaos in the ACC. That's exactly what Syracuse did on Saturday with its win over Miami. The Hurricanes were cruising to the conference title game but will be sitting at home next week after losing on Saturday, giving Clemson the spot against SMU. Head coach Fran Brown did buddy Dabo Swinney a favor against Miami, and the 'Cuse finished the regular season with a monster win. You didn’t think we'd get through the weekend without some type of madness, right?

Penn State: Penn State needed some help to get into the Big 10 title game, and they got it when Michigan beat Ohio State. But the Nittany Lions also took care of their own business with a dominant win over Maryland, and they could now end up being a big favorite in the championship game.

Texas: Year 1 in the SEC has been smooth sailing for the Longhorns and withstanding a feisty Texas A&M team on the road looked easy. Arch Manning even made another exciting cameo as the team has plenty to look forward to.

Notre Dame: The fighting Irish are headed to the playoffs. Notre Dame punched its ticket to the inaugural 12-team playoff after fending off USC in the fourth quarter on Saturday for the team’s 10th straight win. With its highest ranking since 2020, Notre Dame will still likely host a first-round CFP game.

Kyle McCord: Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord balled out in their 42-38 upset win over No. 6 Miami, rallying the team for a 21-point comeback. The comeback was the largest in the school’s history. McCord threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns in the win, but McCord won in another way as well. He got to watch Ohio State, the school he transferred out of, lose a heartbreaker to Michigan with their new quarterback, Will Howard, struggling in the loss. After the game, McCord said, "Everything comes full circle," thankful to be on the winning side on Saturday.

Losers

Ohio State: What an absolute blunder by the Buckeyes on Saturday against Michigan. Entering the game as more than 20-point favorites, the Wolverines wrecked Ryan Day once again, bringing him to 0-4 against Michigan as the Buckeyes head coach. Not only did Ohio State lose, they also lost out on a chance to play for a Big Ten title, which now goes to Penn State. I don't care how Ryan Day wants to spin this one, he's now on the hot seat in Columbus, and a first-round loss in the College Football Playoff could potentially have him looking for an exit out of Ohio.

Texas A&M: All of that talk about the renewal of the Texas rivalry, and the Aggies forgot to show up. Thanks in large part to the Longhorns defense, Texas A&M scored just seven points (off of a pick-six) while having multiple opportunities to score in the second half. Sure, the atmosphere was fantastic, but Steve Sarkisian brought this Texas team to College Station looking for blood, and they left with a spot in the SEC Championship. The Aggies finished the season 8-4, and the final home game turned into a dud offensively.

Auburn: Auburn became a punching bag for a frustrated Alabama team, looking defeated and depleted against their bitter rival in a forgettable Iron Bowl matchup. Auburn had the chance to put Alabama's playoff hopes completely on ice, but now the Crimson Tide at least have the ability to pray for some love from the committee.

Kansas: Kansas managed to win three consecutive games over ranked opponents entering Saturday's game against Baylor. But the Jayhawks stumbled in its season finale on the road. The 45-17 loss to Baylor also means that the Jayhawks will not qualify for a bowl game.

Ryan Day: It was an ugly scene at Ohio Stadium on Saturday afternoon after the Michigan Wolverines stunned the Buckeyes with a 13-10 win to secure their fourth straight win over their bitter rival. Speculation over Day’s job security began almost immediately after the massive postgame scuffle between the players on the field was settled. The Buckeyes were favored by 21 points, the widest point spread for this rivalry since 1978, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

Flags: Don't be surprised if flags are banned from the sidelines in 2025. On two occasions, all-out brawls occurred because teams wanted to plant their flag at midfield on the road. Even an Arizona State player almost got himself in big trouble after sticking a trident at midfield in Arizona. What's supposed to be harmless fun has become anything but. Although maybe the home teams should do a better job of defending their territory.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP