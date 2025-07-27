Michael Jordan's son says deaths of Hulk Hogan, Ozzy Osbourne led to him reconnecting with family members

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Marcus Jordan, the son of Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan, wrote in a social media post that the deaths of Hulk Hogan and Ozzy Osbourne led him to reach out to his famous father.

Hogan and Osbourne died within days of each other during the week. Hogan suffered a possible cardiac arrest, and Osbourne battled Parkinson’s disease.

"Went thru it yesterday, realizing that 2 icons of my childhood passed this week," he wrote in a post on his Instagram Stories, via TMZ Sports. "Reached out to both my parents & my siblings cuz life is short and it’s important to spend time with the people you love.

"Caught a SERIOUS case of ‘fck it’s’ & almost had a drink… It was disheartening realizing how the ‘fun’ has been stripped from social media. It used to be ‘OK’ to be weird and have opinions on social media, to learn from mistakes publicly. Now it’s been so normalized to ‘fit’ a certain mold or into society.

"And people wonder why MFs keep their thoughts to themselves these days… It shouldn’t have to be that way. And luckily for me, I have plenty of friends and family who raised me right & love me But my heart breaks for people that aren’t fortunate."

Jordan has been in the negative spotlight since the start of the year when he was arrested on drug possession and DUI charges.

He was also engaged to Larsa Pippen, the former wife of Scottie Pippen, for a few months between 2023 and 2024 before the two ended their relationship.