Chris Paul, Clippers agree on deal in last push for NBA title: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NBA star Chris Paul will reportedly sign a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Clippers in a potential final bid to win a championship.

Paul and the Clippers agreed to the deal as the point guard had multiple teams interested in his services, ESPN reported on Monday. He previously spent six seasons with Los Angeles from 2011 to 2017.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The All-Star will be entering Year 21 of his future Hall of Fame career. But the Clippers will mark his fourth team in four years. He was with the Phoenix Suns in 2022-23 before he played with the Golden State Warriors in 2023-24 and then the San Antonio Spurs last season.

He played and started all 82 games for the Spurs, however, and averaged 8.8 points and 7.4 assists on a team anchored by Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle.

Paul is a 12-time All-Star, an 11-time All-NBA First-Team selection and was named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team. Yet, he still has not been on a championship team. The closest he came was when he was with the Suns in the 2020-21 season. Phoenix made the NBA Finals but lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.

10 STARS WITH HALL-OF-FAME TALENT WHOSE CAREERS WERE STUNTED BY INJURIES

The Clippers have never made the NBA Finals in the history of their franchise.

Paul will join a Clippers team that has Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and the recently acquired Bradley Beal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Los Angeles positioned itself as a legitimate title contender but will have to get through the reigning champs, the Oklahoma City Thunder.