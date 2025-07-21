Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Los Angeles Clippers

Chris Paul, Clippers agree on deal in last push for NBA title: reports

Paul will play in his 21st season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
NBA star Chris Paul will reportedly sign a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Clippers in a potential final bid to win a championship.

Paul and the Clippers agreed to the deal as the point guard had multiple teams interested in his services, ESPN reported on Monday. He previously spent six seasons with Los Angeles from 2011 to 2017.

Chris Paul vs Pelicans

Jan 10, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) runs the ball down the court during the third quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Staples Center. (Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports)

The All-Star will be entering Year 21 of his future Hall of Fame career. But the Clippers will mark his fourth team in four years. He was with the Phoenix Suns in 2022-23 before he played with the Golden State Warriors in 2023-24 and then the San Antonio Spurs last season.

He played and started all 82 games for the Spurs, however, and averaged 8.8 points and 7.4 assists on a team anchored by Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle.

Paul is a 12-time All-Star, an 11-time All-NBA First-Team selection and was named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team. Yet, he still has not been on a championship team. The closest he came was when he was with the Suns in the 2020-21 season. Phoenix made the NBA Finals but lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.

Chris Paul vs T'Wolves

Mar 8, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) celebrates a basket in the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. (Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)

The Clippers have never made the NBA Finals in the history of their franchise.

Paul will join a Clippers team that has Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and the recently acquired Bradley Beal.

Chris Paul vs Trail Blazers

Apr 6, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs point guard Chris Paul (3) looks on during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. (Soobum Im-Imagn Images)

Los Angeles positioned itself as a legitimate title contender but will have to get through the reigning champs, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.