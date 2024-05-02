Charles Barkley: Larsa Pippen-Marcus Jordan relationship is 'so messy'

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley spoke his mind on a variety of topics during his appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s "Club Shay Shay" podcast, saying Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan’s relationship is too "messy."

Barkley has never been shy when giving his opinions, and after watching the on-and-off relationship between Pippen and Jordan unfold in the public eye, he says he feels for his former NBA colleagues.

"I feel bad for Michael [Jordan]. I feel bad for Scottie [Pippen]," Barkley told Sharpe. "That is so messy.

"I don’t like messy because when it’s messy, everybody has an opinion on it. Everybody has an opinion, and you know the internet is not a place for messy."

Barkley added he’s refrained from social media recently due to the "meanness" that’s prevalent.

Jordan and Pippen’s relationship has been a talking point lately after they were spotted in Miami Beach last month holding hands despite calling it off in February. People magazine had a source saying "they’re figuring things out" since the breakup.

Larsa, 49, is the ex-wife of Scottie, who was Michael Jordan’s famous counterpart with the Chicago Bulls during their NBA reign. The relationship between Larsa and Marcus has drawn mixed reactions, though Marcus said on their podcast that there were no hurdles between families when they got together.

"I just think there was some shock value to the fact that we were dating," he said at the time. "Caught maybe some people on my side of the family off guard a little bit."

Michael was asked by a TMZ photographer after the podcast came out if he approved of the relationship, and he responded with a "no."

Barkley suggested the relationship between former teammates Jordan and Pippen will "never be the same."

"It’s just a sad situation. If you win a championship with guys, you probably have a special bond for life. If you win six … [you’re] brothers. Y’all should be damn near blood brothers."

The Bulls won six NBA titles during the 1990s, three straight from 1991-93 and then another three in a row from 1996-98.

