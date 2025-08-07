Micah Parsons hints at move to Rams in latest contract dispute twist, and Aaron Donald teases NFL return

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

While the Dallas Cowboys have long played home games in Texas, Micah Parsons is familiar with putting on a helmet and shoulder pads while he is in California.

For years, the Cowboys have held training camp in Oxnard, California, about a 90-minute drive from the Los Angeles Rams' home stadium.

As this year's training camp nears its conclusion and Parsons' contract dispute with the Cowboys continues, the star pass rusher is fueling speculation he could end up in Southern California.

Former Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald took notice of a doctored social media photo of Parsons wearing a Rams jersey and noted that if Parsons is traded to the Rams, he might "get in football shape."

Donald spent his entire standout NFL career with the Rams, retiring after the 2023 season.

JERRY JONES SHARES HE HASN'T SPOKEN WITH MICAH PARSONS SINCE TRADE REQUEST

Parsons caught wind of Donald's comment and responded by saying, "Don't tell me info like that." The exchange with Donald came after Parsons requested a trade.

The four-time Pro Bowler has one year remaining on his rookie contract and is seeking a long-term extension.

Parsons attended Cowboys practices during training camp but has not participated in any team drills. On Thursday, ESPN reported that "for the first time in training camp, Micah Parsons was not on the practice field." Sources told the network Parsons was experiencing back tightness.

Parsons missed four games last season but still finished the year with 12 sacks. He has recorded double-digit sacks in each of his four season in the NFL.

The Rams and Cowboys face off in both teams' 2025 preseason opener Saturday.

