Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

NFL

Micah Parsons hints at move to Rams in latest contract dispute twist, and Aaron Donald teases NFL return

Parsons has sat out of drills during stalled contract extension talks with the Cowboys

By Chantz Martin Fox News
close
Micah Parsons requests trade from the Cowboys | First Things First Video

Micah Parsons requests trade from the Cowboys | First Things First

Micah Parsons requested a trade from the Dallas Cowboys after grueling negotiations for a contract extension. Chris Broussard, Kevin Wildes and Eric Mangini ask if this is the right decision by Parsons.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

While the Dallas Cowboys have long played home games in Texas, Micah Parsons is familiar with putting on a helmet and shoulder pads while he is in California. 

For years, the Cowboys have held training camp in Oxnard, California, about a 90-minute drive from the Los Angeles Rams' home stadium. 

As this year's training camp nears its conclusion and Parsons' contract dispute with the Cowboys continues, the star pass rusher is fueling speculation he could end up in Southern California.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Aaron Donald stares on field

Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams during the national anthem before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium Oct. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Former Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald took notice of a doctored social media photo of Parsons wearing a Rams jersey and noted that if Parsons is traded to the Rams, he might "get in football shape."

Donald spent his entire standout NFL career with the Rams, retiring after the 2023 season.

JERRY JONES SHARES HE HASN'T SPOKEN WITH MICAH PARSONS SINCE TRADE REQUEST

Parsons caught wind of Donald's comment and responded by saying, "Don't tell me info like that." The exchange with Donald came after Parsons requested a trade. 

The four-time Pro Bowler has one year remaining on his rookie contract and is seeking a long-term extension.

Micah Parsons talks with Aaron Donald

Micah Parsons (11) of the Dallas Cowboys talks with Aaron Donald (99) of the Los Angeles Rams after a game at AT&T Stadium Oct. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Parsons attended Cowboys practices during training camp but has not participated in any team drills. On Thursday, ESPN reported that "for the first time in training camp, Micah Parsons was not on the practice field." Sources told the network Parsons was experiencing back tightness.

Micah Parsons vs Eagles

Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field Nov. 5, 2023, in Philadelphia. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Parsons missed four games last season but still finished the year with 12 sacks. He has recorded double-digit sacks in each of his four season in the NFL.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Rams and Cowboys face off in both teams' 2025 preseason opener Saturday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.