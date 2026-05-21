Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Mexico

Mexican sports journalist robbed at gunpoint during live report

Fernando Vargas, who is also the LNBP communications director, was unharmed but 'very scared' after the armed robbery

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 21 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Mexican sports journalist was safe after being carjacked on live TV on Tuesday.

Activo Deportes’ Fernando Vargas was doing a hit in his car for the show, "Bla, bla, bla Deportivo," while at a gas station in Morelos. A video posted to social media showed Vargas speaking to host Ed Martinez when an armed man came to Vargas’ window.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Vintage retro shotgun with brass cartridges on wooden table

Sports journalist Fernando Vargas was robbed at gunpoint on live TV. (iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The suspect was heard cocking a gun as he opened Vargas’ driver side door. Vargas appeared to stay calm as Martinez watched in shock. Vargas gave the carjacker his belongings and exited the vehicle.

"The key, quick. Key, phones, and wallets, quick," the armed robber says in Spanish, via Univision.

Martinez later wrote on Instagram that Vargas, who is also the communications director for Mexico’s Professional Basketball League (LNBP), was safe but shaken up.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Thankfully, he’s safe, but very scared," Martinez wrote in a post on Instagram. "If anyone recognizes the guy in the video, please help us and report him to the authorities. This happened in Morelos."

LNBP released a statement on Wednesday, reiterating that Vargas was doing well and praised him for his professionalism during his harrowing ordeal.

The league said it condemned the actions of anyone trying to harm its employees.

Policia Municipal Mexican police officer standing in downtown Juárez

No arrests were made of yet in the car jacking. (iStock / Getty Images Plus)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The armed robber reportedly stole Vargas’ wallet, phone and other personal belongings. No arrests were made in the robbery.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue