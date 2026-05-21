Mexican sports journalist robbed at gunpoint during live report

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A Mexican sports journalist was safe after being carjacked on live TV on Tuesday.

Activo Deportes’ Fernando Vargas was doing a hit in his car for the show, "Bla, bla, bla Deportivo," while at a gas station in Morelos. A video posted to social media showed Vargas speaking to host Ed Martinez when an armed man came to Vargas’ window.

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The suspect was heard cocking a gun as he opened Vargas’ driver side door. Vargas appeared to stay calm as Martinez watched in shock. Vargas gave the carjacker his belongings and exited the vehicle.

"The key, quick. Key, phones, and wallets, quick," the armed robber says in Spanish, via Univision.

Martinez later wrote on Instagram that Vargas, who is also the communications director for Mexico’s Professional Basketball League (LNBP), was safe but shaken up.

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"Thankfully, he’s safe, but very scared," Martinez wrote in a post on Instagram. "If anyone recognizes the guy in the video, please help us and report him to the authorities. This happened in Morelos."

LNBP released a statement on Wednesday, reiterating that Vargas was doing well and praised him for his professionalism during his harrowing ordeal.

The league said it condemned the actions of anyone trying to harm its employees.

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The armed robber reportedly stole Vargas’ wallet, phone and other personal belongings. No arrests were made in the robbery.