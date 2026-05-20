Travis Kelce shares fiancée Taylor Swift’s hilarious take on Steelers legend Jerome Bettis

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Although Travis Kelce agreed to a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs that will bring him back for a 14th NFL season, much of the recent attention surrounding the star tight end has focused less on football and more on his relationship with Taylor Swift and the couple’s reported wedding plans.

Swift’s ties to football date back years. According to the 14-time Grammy winner, her father, Scott Swift, and Chiefs coach Andy Reid have long shared a friendship. Since beginning her relationship with Kelce, the music superstar has frequently appeared in luxury suites at Kansas City games.

The three-time Super Bowl champion recently revealed his fiancée also made a sharp observation about a legendary Pittsburgh Steelers running back.

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On a recent episode of New Heights, the podcast he co-hosts with brother Jason Kelce, Travis shared Swift’s amusing observation that Jerome Bettis looked "like an offensive lineman running with the football."

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Jason's mention of Bettis’ upcoming golf tournament prompted Travis to share a story about unexpectedly running into the Hall of Famer during a dinner with Swift.

"He is just the best dude ever. I got to run into him at dinner. I was like telling Tay about him like, 'That dude was a beast.'"

Kelce later showed Swift highlights from Bettis’ Hall of Fame career, which stretched from 1993 to 2005.

"I showed her a Jerome Bettis highlight tape and she was like 'Why does he look like an offensive lineman running with the football?' Because he was 'The Bus,'" Kelce said.

Bettis, a six-time Pro Bowler, was listed at more than 250 pounds for much of his decade-long run with the Steelers, earning him the nickname "The Bus." He began his career with the Rams, who selected him in the first round of the 1993 NFL Draft.

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Bettis won Super Bowl XL with the Steelers.

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