NBA champ pokes fun at basketball players trying to return to school

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Marreese Speights, a former NBA player who won a title with the Golden State Warriors and a national championship with the Florida Gators, poked fun at basketball players trying to return to school on Wednesday.

Speights, 38, facetiously announced he was returning to the Gators nearly 20 years after he left the school to pursue a pro career. He played two years at Florida before declaring for the NBA in 2008.

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"After 18 seasons, I will be returning to Florida with two years left to play," he wrote on X with a photo of himself in a Gators uniform. "Man, after having a great conversation with @CoachToddGolden , I’m excited to be back and have the opportunity to play again for the Florida Gators.

"After a long NBA career, with the new rules in place, I’ll be back on the court for the next two years."

Speights was clearly poking fun at former college basketball players trying to return to school after having been on G League rosters.

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LSU Tigers head coach Will Wade was reportedly in the process of signing former G League player and St. John’s Red Storm star R.J. Luis. The move is expected to accompany a petition to the NCAA to restore Luis’ eligibility. Luis played three seasons in college before he signed a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz and later traded to the Boston Celtics.

He never played in the NBA or the G League.

The NCAA has previously granted eligibility to international students who have played professional overseas. However, the NCAA last season denied former G League player Charles Bediako’s attempt to resume his college career at Alabama.

Bediako sued to have his eligibility restored and was able to play five games for the Crimson Tide while a temporary restraining order was in effect. However, he was barred from finishing the season when a judge denied his petition for injunctive relief.

Nigerian center James Nnaji, who was an NBA draft pick, was granted four years of NCAA eligibility last year. He never appeared in an NBA game as his draft rights were traded. He played for FC Barcelona in Liga ACB in Spain. They mutually parted ways last August.

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"As schools are increasingly recruiting individuals with international league experience, the NCAA is exercising discretion in applying the actual and necessary expenses bylaw to ensure that prospective student-athletes with experience in American basketball leagues are not at a disadvantage compared to their international counterparts," NCAA President Charlie Baker said in a statement at the time. "Rules have long permitted schools to enroll and play individuals with no prior collegiate experience midyear."

Fox News’ Scott Thompson and the Associated Press contributed to this report.