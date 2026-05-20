Manchester United Star Close To Joining Former Rival Lionel Messi At Inter Miami

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Inter Miami are reportedly closing in on a sensational deal to bring Casemiro to Major League Soccer following his departure from Manchester United.

The legendary Brazilian midfielder has reportedly chosen South Florida as his preferred destination, setting the stage for a mouth-watering reunion with several former rivals and friends in the United States.

Inter Miami win the race for Casemiro

The Manchester United veteran has made up his mind. After leaving Old Trafford this summer, Casemiro has identified Inter Miami as his next home. The Athletic reports that while several options were on the table, the 34-year-old is determined to move to Vice City.

The move would see the Brazilian international join an all-star roster that already includes Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and German Berterame. Despite interest from across the globe, the lure of the ambitious MLS project in Miami has proven too strong for the five-time Champions League winner, who is coming off a resurgent final season in the Premier League.

Galaxy frustrated by discovery rights dispute

The deal is not without its complications, as the LA Galaxy currently hold the "discovery rights" for the midfielder. Under MLS regulations, the Galaxy have the priority right to negotiate with the player, and the club was hopeful of convincing Casemiro to move to California instead. Reports suggest the Galaxy held numerous conversations with the player’s representatives and submitted multiple contract offers.

This mechanism is designed to prevent MLS teams from driving up prices by bidding against each other for the same international targets. However, Casemiro's insistence on joining Miami has forced a standoff. If a deal is to be finalised, Miami will likely have to compensate the Galaxy, similar to how Los Angeles paid Charlotte FC $400,000 for the rights to sign Marco Reus two seasons ago.

Roster gymnastics and the Jordi Alba blueprint

One primary hurdle for the Herons is their lack of an open Designated Player (DP) slot. With Messi and others occupying those positions, Casemiro’s initial salary would need to be under the $2 million threshold for the current season. To bypass this, Miami are expected to follow the blueprint used to sign Jordi Alba in 2023, utilizing Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) before eventually elevating him to DP status.

The club would likely structure the agreement with a non-guaranteed option that triggers a pay rise once roster space becomes available. This financial creativity is a hallmark of the Miami front office, which remains desperate to bolster the squad following a tumultuous campaign that saw the departure of head coach Javier Mascherano earlier this season.

A decorated legend heads to the World Cup

Casemiro will arrive in North America with one of the most decorated CVs in modern football history. During his iconic spell at Real Madrid, he lifted the Champions League trophy five times and secured three La Liga titles. His form has remained high, as he netted nine goals in 33 starts for Manchester United last term, helping them secure a third-place finish and a return to Europe's elite competition.

Before he pulls on the pink shirt in Miami, Casemiro has international business to attend to. He has been named to Carlo Ancelotti’s final Brazil squad for this summer's World Cup, where he will look to add to his 84 caps. Once his duties with the Selecao are complete, the midfielder is expected to join an Inter Miami side currently sitting on 28 points as they look to defend their MLS Cup crown under interim boss Guillermo Hoyos.