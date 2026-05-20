LeBron James fuels Cleveland Cavaliers reunion speculation after appearing to like Instagram post about return

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LeBron James' eighth season in Los Angeles ended with a four-game sweep in the Western Conference semifinals at the hands of the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Lakers’ playoff exit fueled more questions about James’ NBA future and a potential 24th season.

James remains undecided about his basketball future, but he did reveal plans to take time with his family before making any decision. "I don’t know what the future holds for me, obviously, as it stands right now tonight," James said on May 11. "I’ve got a lot of time now. I think I said it last year after we lost to Minnesota. I’ll go back and recalibrate with my family and talk with them and spend some time with them, and then obviously when the time comes, you guys will know what I decide to do."

As speculation about his future intensifies, James' name has been linked to the Lakers, Warriors and even a potential return to Cleveland, where his storied career began.

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If James ultimately did return to his native Ohio, it would mark his third stint with the Cavaliers. He reunited with the team in 2014 after a four-year run with the Miami Heat, bringing Cleveland its first NBA title in 2016.

The Cavaliers dropped Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals to the New York Knicks on Tuesday, but James still appeared to hint at a potential offseason destination on social media.

LEBRON JAMES NEXT TEAM ODDS: LAKERS, CAVALIERS, RETIREMENT IN MIX

James reportedly liked an Instagram post calling for a return to Cleveland.

Even if James wants a return to Cleveland, the Cavaliers would face major financial obstacles in making it happen. The 41-year-old would likely need to take a sizable pay cut, assuming the team could work out a sign-and-trade deal with the Lakers.

The Cavaliers already carry several sizable contracts on their roster, with star guard Donovan Mitchell and center Evan Mobley both scheduled to earn more than $50 million annually next season. James Harden could also exercise his $42.3 million player option, while forward Jarrett Allen is projected to count roughly $28 million against the salary cap next season.

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James averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists during the 2025-26 regular season.

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