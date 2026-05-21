Sugar Ray Leonard's son Daniel Leonard arrested after alleged restraining order violation, police say

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Daniel Leonard, the son of boxing icon Sugar Ray Leonard, was taken into police custody early Wednesday morning in Los Angeles, Fox News Digital learned.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed Leonard was arrested on suspicion of violating a restraining order at a private residence in West Los Angeles shortly before 5:30 a.m.

"On May 20, 2026, around 5:29 a.m., officers assigned to the West Los Angeles Area responded to the 1500 block of Amalfi Drive for a radio call of a restraining order violation," the spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

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"Officers arrived and took the suspect into custody for being in violation of his restraining order," the statement concluded.

Further details surrounding the incident were not immediately released.

TMZ reported the 25-year-old attempted to enter his father’s home "by turning exterior door handles." Responding officers reportedly found Daniel near the property’s pool house.

Court records in Los Angeles County indicated that the elder Leonard recently requested a restraining order against his son. Authorities have not confirmed whether the order was directly tied to Wednesday’s arrest. A hearing is scheduled for June 15.

Over the years, the father-son duo frequently appeared together at high-profile public events. In November 2023, Leonard posted a heartfelt birthday message to his son on social media. "So happy to be with my son Daniel this weekend!" Ray captioned the post. "I am so proud of you!!! Happy Birthday!!!"

Leonard has four children, including Daniel, daughter Camille and sons Ray Charles Jr. and Jarrel, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Juanita. He also has a grandson, Devin Leonard.

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Representatives for neither Leonard could immediately be reached for comment.

Fox News' Tracy Wright contributed to this report.

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