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Boxing

Sugar Ray Leonard's son Daniel Leonard arrested after alleged restraining order violation, police say

LAPD responded to a residence and found Leonard near the pool house

By Chantz Martin Fox News
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Daniel Leonard, the son of boxing icon Sugar Ray Leonard, was taken into police custody early Wednesday morning in Los Angeles, Fox News Digital learned.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed Leonard was arrested on suspicion of violating a restraining order at a private residence in West Los Angeles shortly before 5:30 a.m.

"On May 20, 2026, around 5:29 a.m., officers assigned to the West Los Angeles Area responded to the 1500 block of Amalfi Drive for a radio call of a restraining order violation," the spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

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Sugar Ray Leonard and Daniel Ray Leonard pose for a photo

Sugar Ray Leonard and Daniel Ray Leonard attend the 2024 CHLA Gala at the L.A. Live Event Deck in Los Angeles, California, on Oct. 5, 2024. (Alberto Rodriguez/Variety)

"Officers arrived and took the suspect into custody for being in violation of his restraining order," the statement concluded.

Further details surrounding the incident were not immediately released.

TMZ reported the 25-year-old attempted to enter his father’s home "by turning exterior door handles." Responding officers reportedly found Daniel near the property’s pool house.

Sugar Ray Leonard with Bernadette Robi and son Daniel Ray Leonard arriving at an event

Sugar Ray Leonard, Bernadette Robi and their son Daniel Ray Leonard arrive at the Brent Shapiro Foundation for Alcohol and Drug Prevention Summer Spectacular at a private residence in Beverly Hills, California, on Sept. 9, 2017. (Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

Court records in Los Angeles County indicated that the elder Leonard recently requested a restraining order against his son. Authorities have not confirmed whether the order was directly tied to Wednesday’s arrest. A hearing is scheduled for June 15.

Over the years, the father-son duo frequently appeared together at high-profile public events. In November 2023, Leonard posted a heartfelt birthday message to his son on social media. "So happy to be with my son Daniel this weekend!" Ray captioned the post. "I am so proud of you!!! Happy Birthday!!!"

Sugar Ray Leonard attends a charity boxing event in Hollywood

Former boxer Sugar Ray Leonard attends the B. Riley & Co. and Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation's 6th Annual "Big Fighters, Big Cause" charity boxing night at The Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, California, on May 13, 2015. (Mark Davis/Getty Images for Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation)

Leonard has four children, including Daniel, daughter Camille and sons Ray Charles Jr. and Jarrel, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Juanita. He also has a grandson, Devin Leonard.

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Representatives for neither Leonard could immediately be reached for comment.

Fox News' Tracy Wright contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

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