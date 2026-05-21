PGA Tour

Garrick Higgo's caddie speaks out after late penalty disaster at PGA Championship, subsequent split up

Austin Gaugert shared a statement saying he 'fell short' after Higgo was penalized and missed the cut by one shot

By Mark Harris OutKick
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Garrick Higgo's now-former caddie has taken responsibility for the South African arriving late to his first round tee time at the PGA Championship.

Higgo, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour, was penalized two strokes for being late to his opening round tee time at Aronimink Golf Club on Thursday morning. Higgo was on property, but according to rules officials, he did not make it into the "starting point" area near the first tee before his 7:18 a.m. tee time.

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Garrick Higgo of South Africa

Garrick Higgo of South Africa plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 23, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The 27-year-old went on to shoot one under in his opening round, but after shooting 76 on Friday, he missed the cut by a single shot. If the penalty had never occurred, he would have made the weekend and earned a paycheck at the year's second major championship.

Days after the well-documented penalty and the missed cut, it was reported that Higgo and caddie Austin Gaugert, who was notably on the tee in time before the two-stroke penalty on Thursday, had parted ways.

Garrick Higgo walking the 16th hole with caddie Austin Gaugert at Aronimink Golf Club

Garrick Higgo of South Africa walks the 16th hole with caddie Austin Gaugert during the first round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown, Pennsylvania, on May 14, 2026. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

GARRICK HIGGO SHARES BAFFLING COMMENTS WHILE REACTING TO TWO-SHOT PENALTY AT PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

On Wednesday, Gaugert shared a statement about the situation that unfolded at Aronimink and shouldered responsibility for Higgo not being on time to the tee.

"I want to say something about the incident with Garrick Higgo being late to the tee on Thursday at the PGA Championship. As a caddie, you try to do everything you can to prepare your player for competition and I fell short of that," he wrote in an Instagram Story post. "Garrick was understanding throughout the situation and handled it with professionalism and class. This has happened to players before and will again. Garrick handled a difficult situation with grace, and I wish him nothing but success moving forward.

"After working with Garrick and finding the highest success in caddying, Garrick has become a better friend to me than just a boss. I will always be grateful for that."

Garrick Higgo of South Africa

Garrick Higgo of South Africa plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

While some in the golf world were quick to point a finger at Gaugert for not having his boss on the tee box in time, hand-holding isn't exactly a part of his job description.

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Higgo is a two-time winner on Tour who has been a professional since 2019. Getting to the tee on time should not be difficult, in fact, it's the only easy thing about playing a golf tournament at any level, let alone at a major championship.

Higgo has hired Nick Cavendish-Pell as his caddie for this week's CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Mark Harris is a writer for OutKick.

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