British band robbed at gunpoint in California

Robbers held the U.K. band Sports Team at gun point Tuesday about "10 minutes into" their U.S. tour.

The band revealed the situation occurred at a Starbucks in Vallejo, California, early in the morning.

"Man runs in saying some guys are smashing into a van," the group's Instagram read. "Ran out to try to stop it and find masked guys ransacking the van. Start yelling and they pull out a gun. Police response was ‘submit an online report.’

"Lost a lot of personal gear, but they didn’t get the instruments so driving on to Sacramento to play tonight," the band added. "They can take our Nintendo Switches but they can never take our ability to play rock songs about motorways.

"In all seriousness pretty shocking how resigned everyone seemed to be to it. ‘It happens’. 9am at some petrol station Starbucks. Wild."

Fox News Digital reached out to Vallejo Police Department for additional information.

The band's laptops, in-ear monitors, personal items and cameras were taken in the robbery but not instruments "because the back of the van is fortified," frontman Alex Rice told Sky News.

Three of the six members' passports were also taken.

"The most immediate concern for us is passports, to be honest," he told the outlet. "Three of us had our passports taken.

"It's a 'try to get to the consulate and get that sorted for Christmas' sort of situation."

The group will continue their U.S. tour as they promote their upcoming album, "Boys These Days."

"We're really lucky in that we're able to do that," Rice told Sky News. "We've got a lot of friends in San Francisco. People have been incredibly supportive.

"It's a terrible thing to have happened, but we're lucky not to have had our actual instruments taken — which has happened to us in the past."

