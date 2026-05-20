Hall of Famer Joe Mauer praises MLB for the ABS challenge system, says it's been good for the game

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Minnesota Twins legend Joe Mauer is a fan of Major League Baseball’s ABS system.

Mauer, 43, said the goal is to get every call right, and ABS has helped in that regard.

"I actually really like it. I think the technology has gotten to a point where the challenges are pretty quick and resolved pretty quickly. And I think that's the goal for everybody is to get the call right. At the end of the day, I think it's been a good thing," Mauer told Fox News Digital.

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The ABS system is one of the latest things Major League Baseball has introduced to help improve the game, and Mauer commended the league for introducing ABS.

"I think that's what Major League Baseball and what we're trying to do is keep trying to make the game better. I think this is one of those rules, (that) I think that has helped that," Mauer said.

Mauer, who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2024, was a catcher and a first baseman for the Twins. The St. Paul, Minnesota, native starred on both sides of the ball and certainly would have used the ABS system to his advantage.

Mauer spent his entire 15-year career with the Twins and had a career .306 batting average with 143 home runs and 923 RBIs.

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Upon his retirement in 2018, he began playing in the American Century Championship. Mauer will play in this year’s tournament, which takes place July 10-12 at Edgewood Golf Course in Lake Tahoe.

The tournament has raised more than $8 million for regional and national charities. American Century Investments donates 40% of its profits to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research and activates fundraising at the tournament to drive direct donations to Stowers each year.

Mauer said that his golf game isn’t in great shape at the moment, but that doesn’t matter when he attends the American Century Championship.

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"I think American Century does a great job of getting good people to come out there and be a part of the tournament and it's a lot of good golf too. They make you feel like you're on the tour for one week," Mauer said.

The tournament will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.

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