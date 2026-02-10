Mets star Francisco Lindor faces potential surgery that could threaten Opening Day availability

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The season has not yet begun, but the New York Mets have been dealt a significant injury blow.

Star shortstop Francisco Lindor has been experiencing soreness in his left hamate bone in the last couple of days, and will be evaluated by a specialist for a possible stress reaction, President of Baseball Operations David Stearns told reporters Tuesday.

Lindor, 32, will be evaluated Wednesday, and how that meeting goes will likely determine whether he needs surgery.

If he does, the standard recovery time is about six weeks, which would push right up against Opening Day. The Mets begin the season against the Pittsburgh Pirates on March 26, which is 44 days away.

Lindor has been an iron man throughout his five seasons with the Mets, as well as his entire Major League career. He has not been on the IL since joining the Mets in 2021 and has played in at least 152 games in each of the last four seasons. Lindor signed a 10-year, $341 million contract with the Mets in April 2021.

Last season, in 160 games, Lindor hit .267 with 31 home runs and 86 RBI, along with 31 stolen bases. He was named to the National League All-Star team last season and finished 10th in the NL MVP voting.

Lindor was set to be the lone holdover on a revamped infield on Opening Day. The Mets made a splash, signing Bo Bichette to play third base, traded for Marcus Semien to play second base and signed Jorge Polanco to play first base.

Bichette has never played third base in his career, as he mostly played shortstop, while Polanco has just one career appearance at first base. If Lindor is unable to start on Opening Day, the Mets could slide Bichette to shortstop or start top prospect Ronny Mauricio.

