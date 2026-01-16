Mets agree to deal with All-Star Bo Bichette after missing out on Kyle Tucker: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Mets have reportedly made a big addition to their lineup.

The Mets and Bo Bichette are in agreement on a three-year, $126 million contract on Friday, according to multiple reports. After falling short in the Kyle Tucker sweepstakes, who reportedly signed a whopping four-year, $240 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Mets pivoted to Bichette.

The deal includes opt-outs after both the first and second seasons of the contract, according to multiple reports.

Bichette, 27, had a good season for the Toronto Blue Jays last season, hitting .311 with 18 home runs and 94 RBI in 135 games. He sustained a knee injury in September during a collision at home plate and missed the remainder of the regular season, the ALDS and ALCS.

He returned in the World Series and was a big contributor to the Blue Jays, who were just two outs away from winning it all. In seven World Series games, Bichette hit .348 with one home run and six RBI.

However, during the World Series, he moved off his normal position of shortstop and manned second base, because of his limited mobility with the injury. Bichette graded out poorly as a defensive shortstop regardless, and it does not appear that the Mets signed him to play shortstop, as they have Francisco Lindor there currently, who is a good defender.

The Mets acquired Marcus Semien to play second base from the Texas Rangers earlier in the offseason, and he won a Gold Glove last season. With Semien and Lindor seemingly locked into second base and shortstop, respectively, it appears the Mets signed Bichette to play third base.

Bichette has never played third base in his professional career. If the Mets do indeed try Bichette at third base, it would mean their corner infielders could be making their professional debuts at their respective positions.

The Mets signed Jorge Polanco earlier this offseason to be their first baseman, despite him having never played there in his big-league career.

Regardless of how the Mets align their infield, Bichette is a major boost to the top of their lineup. In seven seasons, Bichette is a career .294 hitter with 111 home runs and 437 RBI, along with 60 stolen bases.

The top of the Mets lineup will look very different next season with the additions of Bichette and Semien, along with mainstays Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil all having departed in free agency or via trade.

