Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

New York Mets

Mets agree to deal with All-Star Bo Bichette after missing out on Kyle Tucker: reports

The contract is reportedly a 3-year, $126 million deal

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Mets have reportedly made a big addition to their lineup.

The Mets and Bo Bichette are in agreement on a three-year, $126 million contract on Friday, according to multiple reports. After falling short in the Kyle Tucker sweepstakes, who reportedly signed a whopping four-year, $240 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Mets pivoted to Bichette.

The deal includes opt-outs after both the first and second seasons of the contract, according to multiple reports.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bo Bichette reacts

Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Bo Bichette (11) runs after hitting a three-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning during Game 7 of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. The game was played in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Nov. 1, 2025. (John E. Sokolowski/Imagn Images)

Bichette, 27, had a good season for the Toronto Blue Jays last season, hitting .311 with 18 home runs and 94 RBI in 135 games. He sustained a knee injury in September during a collision at home plate and missed the remainder of the regular season, the ALDS and ALCS.

He returned in the World Series and was a big contributor to the Blue Jays, who were just two outs away from winning it all. In seven World Series games, Bichette hit .348 with one home run and six RBI.

However, during the World Series, he moved off his normal position of shortstop and manned second base, because of his limited mobility with the injury. Bichette graded out poorly as a defensive shortstop regardless, and it does not appear that the Mets signed him to play shortstop, as they have Francisco Lindor there currently, who is a good defender.

DODGERS SIGN STAR OUTFIELDER KYLE TUCKER TO $240M CONTRACT: REPORTS

Bo Bichette swings at home plate

Bo Bichette (11) of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a two-RBI single in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the 2025 World Series at Dodger Stadium. The game was played in Los Angeles, California, on Oct. 28, 2025. (Harry How/Getty Images)

The Mets acquired Marcus Semien to play second base from the Texas Rangers earlier in the offseason, and he won a Gold Glove last season. With Semien and Lindor seemingly locked into second base and shortstop, respectively, it appears the Mets signed Bichette to play third base.

Bichette has never played third base in his professional career. If the Mets do indeed try Bichette at third base, it would mean their corner infielders could be making their professional debuts at their respective positions.

The Mets signed Jorge Polanco earlier this offseason to be their first baseman, despite him having never played there in his big-league career.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Bo Bichette watches his homer go

Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette watches his three-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning of Game 7 of baseball's World Series. The game was played in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Nov. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Regardless of how the Mets align their infield, Bichette is a major boost to the top of their lineup. In seven seasons, Bichette is a career .294 hitter with 111 home runs and 437 RBI, along with 60 stolen bases.

The top of the Mets lineup will look very different next season with the additions of Bichette and Semien, along with mainstays Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil all having departed in free agency or via trade.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue