Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Team USA delivers gold and grit in dramatic fashion on Olympic stage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter.

TURNING POINT – Ilia Malinin’s gold-medal hopes unraveled in the free skate after a string of mistakes and two falls dropped him to eighth place. The American entered the day in first place, but Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Shaidorov ultimately seized gold. Continue reading …

DREAM REALIZED – American Elana Meyers Taylor turned a longtime goal into reality, winning Olympic gold in women’s monobob at Milan Cortina. She held off Germany’s Laura Nolte by four hundredths of a second as teammate Kaillie Humphries claimed bronze. Continue reading …

GAME OF INCHES – Amber Glenn’s strong start unraveled in the short program when a missed element cost her critical points. The three-time U.S. champion’s medal hopes dimmed as she left the ice visibly emotional. Continue reading …

MOUNTAIN MAGIC – Ben Ogden and Gus Schumacher captured silver in the Olympic team sprint, earning Team USA its third cross-country skiing medal. They finished just under two seconds behind Norway’s Johannes Høsflot Klæbo and Einar Hedegart. Continue reading …

GOLD GLORY – Mikaela Shiffrin captured Olympic gold in women’s slalom Wednesday. Four years after a disastrous Beijing run, she stayed steady and clinched the title as the final two skiers faltered. Continue reading …

SILVER LINING – Eileen Gu’s bid to repeat as Olympic big air champion ended with silver at the Milan Cortina Games after a miscue in her second run. Canada’s Megan Oldham edged her for gold, though Gu pointed to her five Olympic medals across two Games. Continue reading …

DUAL IDENTITY – During an appearance on "The Ingraham Angle," former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom criticized Eileen Gu, calling her a "traitor" for skiing for China. He pointed to China’s alleged human rights abuses, while Gu has said her decision honors her mother’s Chinese roots. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – As UCLA spiraled toward another lopsided defeat, Mick Cronin benched center Steven Jamerson II following a hard foul and heated exchange. Rather than wait for the officials, Cronin removed him from the game himself. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – The Miami Dolphins began reshaping their roster by releasing star wide receiver Tyreek Hill and plan to part ways with edge rusher Bradley Chubb, league sources told OutKick. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – Tyler Reddick joins FOX Sports' Danny Parkins, Greg Jennings, and Willie Colon as he reflects on his Daytona 500 win and breaks down the dramatic final laps. Watch here …

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

OUTKICK COVERAGE

OutKick

Sign up for OutKick's daily newsletter

STREAM FOX NATION