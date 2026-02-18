Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Team USA delivers gold and grit in dramatic fashion on Olympic stage

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter.
TURNING POINT – Ilia Malinin’s gold-medal hopes unraveled in the free skate after a string of mistakes and two falls dropped him to eighth place. The American entered the day in first place, but Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Shaidorov ultimately seized gold. Continue reading …
DREAM REALIZED – American Elana Meyers Taylor turned a longtime goal into reality, winning Olympic gold in women’s monobob at Milan Cortina. She held off Germany’s Laura Nolte by four hundredths of a second as teammate Kaillie Humphries claimed bronze. Continue reading …
GAME OF INCHES – Amber Glenn’s strong start unraveled in the short program when a missed element cost her critical points. The three-time U.S. champion’s medal hopes dimmed as she left the ice visibly emotional. Continue reading …
MOUNTAIN MAGIC – Ben Ogden and Gus Schumacher captured silver in the Olympic team sprint, earning Team USA its third cross-country skiing medal. They finished just under two seconds behind Norway’s Johannes Høsflot Klæbo and Einar Hedegart. Continue reading …
GOLD GLORY – Mikaela Shiffrin captured Olympic gold in women’s slalom Wednesday. Four years after a disastrous Beijing run, she stayed steady and clinched the title as the final two skiers faltered. Continue reading …
SILVER LINING – Eileen Gu’s bid to repeat as Olympic big air champion ended with silver at the Milan Cortina Games after a miscue in her second run. Canada’s Megan Oldham edged her for gold, though Gu pointed to her five Olympic medals across two Games. Continue reading …
DUAL IDENTITY – During an appearance on "The Ingraham Angle," former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom criticized Eileen Gu, calling her a "traitor" for skiing for China. He pointed to China’s alleged human rights abuses, while Gu has said her decision honors her mother’s Chinese roots. Continue reading …
FROM FOX SPORTS – As UCLA spiraled toward another lopsided defeat, Mick Cronin benched center Steven Jamerson II following a hard foul and heated exchange. Rather than wait for the officials, Cronin removed him from the game himself. Continue reading …
FROM OUTKICK – The Miami Dolphins began reshaping their roster by releasing star wide receiver Tyreek Hill and plan to part ways with edge rusher Bradley Chubb, league sources told OutKick. Continue reading …
WATCH NOW – Tyler Reddick joins FOX Sports' Danny Parkins, Greg Jennings, and Willie Colon as he reflects on his Daytona 500 win and breaks down the dramatic final laps. Watch here …
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE
OUTKICK COVERAGE
Sign up for OutKick's daily newsletter