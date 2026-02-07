Expand / Collapse search
MLB

Three-time World Series champion Terrance Gore dead at 34

Gore played in 8 MLB seasons

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Three-time World Series champion Terrance Gore died at 34, the Kansas City Royals announced Saturday.

Gore was a member of the Royals when they won the American League Championship Series in 2014 and 2015, and a part of their World Series-winning team in 2015. He played from 2014-22, and appeared in the major leagues with the Royals, Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets.

Gore was one of the most unique players in Major League Baseball, as he was added to postseason rosters for his ability to pinch-run and play outfield defense. He played 112 regular season games in his career, hitting .216 with no career home runs, but with 43 stolen bases.

Terrance Gore looks on

Pinch runner Terrance Gore (0) of the Kansas City Royals takes a lead at second base in the eighth inning of a game against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sep. 17, 2017. Cleveland won 3-2. (2017 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

He had just 85 plate appearances in his MLB career. While Gore was not a threat at the plate, he was a threat on the base paths, as he stole 324 bases in 11 minor league seasons.

His ability to steal bases made him a staple on a many postseason rosters. Gore went five-for-six in stolen base attempts in the postseason.

Terrance Gore fields ball

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Terrance Gore fields a ball during a workout at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 18, 2020. (Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports)

Gore appeared in two postseason games during the Royals’ World Series run in 2015, and in one game during the Braves’ World Series run in 2021.

The Macon, Georgia, native appeared in two regular season games for the Dodgers in 2020. He was on the roster for the first two series victories of the Dodgers’ World Series run in 2020, but was left off the roster for the NLCS and World Series, but still received a ring.

Terrance Gore reacts

New York Mets center fielder Terrance Gore (4) reacts after scoring the go-ahead run on an RBI single by New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9, not pictured) against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at Citi Field in New York City, New York, on Sep. 18, 2022. (Gregory Fisher/USA TODAY Sports)

Gore has more World Series rings (3) than career RBI (1).

He is survived by his wife, Britney, and their three children.

