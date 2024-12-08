Mets roasted by 'SNL' cast in hilarious Juan Soto free agency skit

Juan Soto’s free agency has driven national headlines this MLB offseason, and considering both New York teams are in the thick of negotiations, the "Saturday Night Live" crew had some fun with it.

A dig thrown the way of the New York Mets came as a result.

Dana Carvey was once again in his role as "Church Lady," who had a "Church Chat" with Soto, played by Marcello Hernandez.

Playing Soto, Hernandez wore a question mark on his white T-shirt while also sporting a Celsius hat, an ode to the teased announcement the 26-year-old superstar had last month as baseball fans were clamoring for his free agent decision.

During their conversation, the New York Yankees were the team that "Soto" hoped would "make me the best offer."

However, Church Lady’s next comment ultimately led to a jab at the Mets.

"Well, as a Christian, I have to ask you: Why not spend your time and money helping the needy and less fortunate?" Church Lady asked.

"You’re right," the fake Soto replied. "Maybe, I’ll sign with the Mets."

With Soto reportedly getting offers with $700 million on the table, Church Lady said to the fake Soto that "money is the root of all evil."

"Well, if that’s true, then I’m going to become the most evil baseball player in the world," the fake Soto said, which led to raucous laughter from the crowd.

As of Saturday night, the New York Post reports both the Yankees and Mets upping their offers to Soto into the "$710-730 million range," which would top what the Los Angeles Dodgers gave Shohei Ohtani this past offseason.

Ohtani’s record contract was worth $700 million with $680 million in deferrals, changing the entire landscape of how MLB stars could be signed moving forward.

But it isn’t just the Yankees and Mets interested in Soto for next season and beyond.

The Dodgers, who already made a splash after their World Series victory over the Yankees by adding Blake Snell to the starting rotation, are reportedly interested. The Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays, divisional foes of the Yankees, remain in the mix as well.

