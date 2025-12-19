Mets owner Steve Cohen rips 'payroll watchers' after team's All-Stars leave in free agency: 'Usual idiots'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Mets are undergoing a total overhaul that has many fans upset.

Their first move of the offseason was to trade away their longest-tenured player, Brandon Nimmo, for Marcus Semien. Weeks later, both Edwin Diaz and Pete Alonso left in free agency, but they brought in former New York Yankees relievers Devin Williams and Luke Weaver.

With three fan-favorites gone, Mets fans have been up in arms about Steve Cohen, who purchased the team in 2020 and is, by far, the richest owner in baseball.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Well, after months of silence since the Mets officially completed a brutal collapse to miss the postseason, Cohen appeared to bite back at the fans in a series of X posts Friday.

"As typical, the usual idiots misinterpreting a [New York] Post article on Mets payroll for ‘ 26. I can’t imagine our payroll to be lower than last year. It’s always hard to predict but that would be my best guess," Cohen said.

He added, "Payroll watchers always forget to budget for waiver claims, player movement from minors to majors and trade deadline moves. That’s how it typically works."

Of course, Cohen is not wrong, as no one ever said fandom made sense. But it's certainly a choice of words after coming up short in the Diaz sweepstakes and not even making an offer to Alonso.

WORLD SERIES CHAMPION CONFIDENT STEVE COHEN WILL DELIVER A METS CHAMPIONSHIP DESPITE LOSING STAR PLAYERS

Cohen's pockets won them the Juan Soto sweepstakes last year with a $765 million contract that will likely go north of $800 million when it's all said and done. But the taste in Queens is sour.

The Mets have improved the bullpen, but their starting rotation remains a large question mark. They also signed Jorge Polanco, who figures to DH, but speculation is he will play first base, a position he has never played at the MLB level. They also could use some outfield help, as Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger remain on the market.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The offseason has been rather slow, but whatever moves Cohen has made have not resulted in praise from Mets fans. In response, Cohen has picked a fight with them.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.