World Series champion confident Steve Cohen will deliver a Mets championship despite losing star players

The New York Mets have traded away outfielder Brandon Nimmo and seen star closer Edwin Diaz and star first baseman Pete Alonso depart this offseason, but Bobby Bonilla still has confidence in team owner Steve Cohen.

Bonilla, who spent parts of five seasons with the Mets, said it’s in Cohen’s "DNA" to bring a championship to Queens.

"I know that Mr. Cohen, the owner of the Mets, is going to do everything in his power to bring a championship to New York. He has it in him to do it, he’s gonna make it happen," Bonilla told Fox News Digital in a recent interview about The Players Classic.

Diaz signed a three-year, $69 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the move impressed the six-time All-Star.

"Well, when Edwin Diaz left I was like, ‘Oh, man. Wow, that’s impressive by the Dodgers.’ It was just impressive to me (that) they’re not resting on anything and I know it would be a big loss to the Mets," Bonilla said.

Bonilla said that losing Alonso hurts because he was a fan favorite. The 1997 World Series champion also thinks Alonso is going to thrive with the Baltimore Orioles, saying Oriole Park at Camden Yards is a great place to hit.

"Losing Pete Alonso though, who is very much a fan favorite and he’s a homegrown product, is going to be, that’s a tough one for Mets fans to handle. I think they have to be patient. I don’t know why he wasn’t able to stay with the Mets, I’m sure he didn’t want to go. But he landed in a great spot in Baltimore and it will be a great place for him to hit," Bonilla said.

"I don’t think Mets fans really want to hear that, because again a couple of home run derbies that he won, he was just exciting to watch hit. There were a lot of Mets fans that grew up with him and they just love him, so it will be a tough transition for Mets fans. But Baltimore is going to love him."

While the Mets have lost Diaz, Alonso and Nimmo, they have brought in some players as well. They acquired second baseman Marcus Semien from the Texas Rangers in the Nimmo trade, who won a gold glove last season, former New York Yankees reliever Devin WIlliams to replace Diaz, and former Seattle Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco to replace Alonso. Polanco has never played first base in his career, but the Mets are going to start him there.

They also reportedly signed another former Yankees reliever, Luke Weaver, to fortify the back end of the bullpen.

In Bonilla's 16-year career, he had a .279 batting average, 287 home runs and 1,173 RBI while playing first base, third base and right field.

Bonilla is a part of The Players Trust, the charitable arm of the Major League Baseball Players Association. The fourth annual Playmakers Classic will be on Feb. 18, 2026.

Proceeds from the Playmakers Classic benefit the Players Trust’s youth sports and educational initiatives, and the many other programs that empower communities across the United States and internationally.

Hever called The Playmakers Classic an "amazing opportunity" to showcase the work that the players are doing.

"It’s really an amazing opportunity, not just because we get to showcase the work that the players are inspiring and that the players want to see happen both here in the United States and as well as far beyond," Amy Hever, executive director of the Players Trust told Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

"The Playmakers Classic brings together players, partners, and fans to make a meaningful impact through the game we love," Hever said.

