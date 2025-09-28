Mets fall out of playoff contention on final day of season, completing awful collapse

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Mets came into the 2025 season with enormous expectations as they signed Juan Soto to a massive contract, bringing him over to Queens from the Bronx.

The Mets got off to a hot start. New York was 45-24 on June 12, one of the best records in MLB at the time, and only went 38-55 the rest of the season to finish 83-79 after their latest crushing loss on Sunday evening.

The Miami Marlins knocked the Mets out of playoff contention with a 4-0 victory. Miami scored four runs in the fourth inning and kept New York’s bats at bay for the entire game. Despite the Cincinnati Reds losing too, the National League Central team clinched a playoff spot.

"I take responsibility. I'm the manager. It starts with me. I've got to take a long look here, how I need to get better," Mets manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters after the game.

New York came into the 2025 season with the second-highest total payroll – more than $341 million – and the second-highest active roster payroll with $266.6 million, according to Spotrac. Soto came over to the Mets from the New York Yankees on a 15-year deal reportedly worth $765 million. And while the bats were hot to start the year, the team cooled off when it mattered.

The Mets had an eight-game losing streak at the worst time, starting with a series against the Reds and continuing through the Philadelphia Phillies and Texas Rangers matchups. The team bounced back against the San Diego Padres and then dropped two of three against the Washington Nationals.

The series against the Marlins was crucial, but New York was only able to pull out one win out of the three games. New York was 11-17 in August and finished 10-15 in September.

New York has now missed the postseason in seven out of the last nine years.