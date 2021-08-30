Mets' Marcus Stroman downplays controversy over Javy Baez's remarks: 'It’s all fake bulls---'

New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman labeled the controversy surrounding Javy Baez’s comments about fans "fake bulls---."

Baez said the "thumbs down" signals he and his teammates give were a message to fans that they were not going to take the booing. He said he wanted them to know they will do the same thing back to them "to let them know how it feels."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

One fan wondered to Kevin Pillar whether booing the fans back was a good idea. Pillar said fans shouldn’t read too much into it and Stroman agreed.

"FACTS! Media always searching for anything to cause controversy. Stop playing into these narratives. It’s all fake bulls---. We won today. That’s all that matters. On to the next not dwelling in the past…same mindset we’ve had all year! Thankful for this squad!" he wrote.

METS' JAVY BAEZ LASHES OUT AT FANS, EXPLAINS THUMBS DOWN SIGNS: 'THEY GOTTA BE BETTER'

Stroman also agreed that the fans who are complaining about Baez’s comments are the same ones who send Stroman racist messages.

Coming into Sunday’s game against the Washington Nationals, Baez is hitting .207 with a .672 OPS. He has three home runs and five RBIs since the team acquired him from the Chicago Cubs last month.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was 1-for-4 with a home run in Sunday’s win over the Nationals. New York is 8-19 in August. It’s the toughest month they’ve had since the beginning of the season.