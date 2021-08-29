Mets' Javy Baez lashes out at fans, explains thumbs down signs: 'They gotta be better'

New York Mets newcomer Javy Baez raised eyebrows Sunday when he explained why he and his teammates give the thumbs down sign when they get on base.

Baez said it’s a message to fans when they hear the boos at Citi Field.

"Just the boos that we get. We're not machines, we're going to struggle. We're going to struggle seven times out of ten. It just feels bad when I strike out and I get booed, it doesn't really get to me, but I want to let them know that we're going to do the same thing to let them know how it feels," he said, via SNY.

"If we win together, then we're going to lose together and the fans are a really big part of it. In my case, they gotta be better. I play for the fans and I love the fans, but if they're going to do that, they're just putting more pressure on the team and that's not what we want."

Baseball fans reacted to Baez’s remarks.

Coming into Sunday’s game against the Washington Nationals, Baez is hitting .207 with a .672 OPS. He has three home runs and five RBI since the team acquired him from the Chicago Cubs last month.

He was 1-for-4 with a home run in Sunday’s win over the Nationals.

New York is 8-19 in the month of August. It’s the toughest month they’ve had since the beginning of the season.